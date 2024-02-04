Who is Rong Zhu? All about the Chinese fighter returning to the promotion with Road to UFC

Rong Zhu has returned to the UFC after defeating Shin Haraguchi in the main event of the second season finale of 'Road to UFC' at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Zhu (25-5) submitted Haraguchi (7-1) with a rear-naked choke with two minutes left in Round 3.

Zhu has fought 30 times since making his professional MMA debut in March 2016. He is also an instinctive finisher who has finished 21 out of his 25 professional wins (15 KO/TKO, six submissions).

The lightweight prospect made his UFC debut against fellow debutant Rodrigo Vargas during the early prelims of UFC 261 in April 2021. He lost the bout by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28) after being outstruck 96 to 42 in terms of significant strikes.

Although Zhu was successful in three of four takedown attempts in the bout, he was unable to control Vargas on the ground. The loss was Zhu's first since 2018 and snapped an 11-fight win streak.

Zhu made amends for his disappointing UFC debut by producing an absolute masterpiece against Brandon Jenkins at UFC Fight Night 192. Jenkins' capable competition and activity throughout the bout make Zhu's performance all the more impressive. He took Jenkins into deep waters as he threw heavy ground and pound strikes to finish the fight.

In his next outing, he was defeated by Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC Fight Night 202. When Zhu tried to switch things up by going for a takedown, Bahamondes countered with a choke.

Zhu is the latest addition to a long list of fighters who made their UFC debut at a very young age. He now sits among the likes of Vitor Belfort (19 years), Robbie Lawler (20 years), Nick Diaz (20 years), and Max Holloway (20 years).