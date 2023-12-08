UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, December 9, 2023?

The world's premier MMA promotion is returning to the Apex Center for UFC fight tonight in Enterprise, Nevada. UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez (also known as UFC Vegas 83 and UFC Fight Night 233) is set to go down on December 9, 2023, and will feature a series of thrilling matchups.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 83, No.7-ranked bantamweight contender Yadong Song will square off against Chris Gutierrez, who is positioned eight spots below the Chinese fighter at No.15.

Yadong Song will feature in his third straight UFC headliner this Saturday seeking his second straight finish. His first promotional main event against Cory Sandhagen last year ended in a fourth-round TKO after he endured a vicious cut above the left eye. However, 'Kung Fu Kid' bounced back from that loss with a stunning TKO win over Ricky Simon in April.

Chris Gutierrez, meanwhile, suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Pedro Munhoz in April, bringing an end to his eight-fight unbeaten streak (including 1 draw). However, the Texan got back on track by edging out Heili Alateng in October and will look to build another win streak this Saturday.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez fight promo below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez card?

Former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith will also feature on the card as he battles Khalil Rountree in the night's co-main event.

'Lionheart' suffered two straight losses to Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker but bounced back with a split decision victory over Ryan Spann in a rematch in August. The win marked Smith's first triumph since his submission win over Spann in their first meeting in 2021.

Khalil Rountree, on the other hand, is riding a four-fight win streak, including three TKO stoppages. In his latest outing in August, 'The War Horse' dispatched Chris Daukaus in the first round.

The UFC Fight Night event will also feature a bantamweight clash between Tim Elliott and Sumudaerji followed by a lightweight showdown between Jamie Mullarkey and Nasrat Haqparast.

The potential main card opener of UFC Vegas 83 will see Jun Yong Park square off against Andre Muniz in a battle of middleweights.