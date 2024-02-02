Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, February 3, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is returning to its Apex facility for the next Fight Night card. Brace yourselves for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov (also known as UFC Vegas 85 and UFC Fight Night 235) will occur this Saturday, February 3 (U.S. time).

Headlining the UFC Fight Night card will be a middleweight clash between the No.8-ranked Roman Dolidze and the No.11-seeded Nassourdine Imavov.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 85, No.13-ranked lightweight Renato Moicano will square off against the No.15-ranked Drew Dober.

Here's a look at all the primary and preliminary card fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: Dolidze vs. Imavov - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober (lightweight)

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Viviane Araujo vs. Natalia Silva (women's flyweight)

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov (middleweight)

Gilbert Urbina vs. Charles Radtke (welterweight)

Roman Dolidze (12-2)

Roman Dolidze saw a four-fight win streak come to a halt in a unanimous decision loss to former title challenger Marvin Vettori last March. The Georgian will be determined to get back on track and continue climbing the middleweight ladder with a win this Saturday.

Nassourdine Imavov (12-4-1)

Nassourdine Imavov's latest bout against Chris Curtis was deemed a no-contest due to an accidental clash of heads. Before his recent meeting with Curtis, the Frenchman suffered a unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland. Imavov now looks to get back into the win column and burst into the top 10 of the division with a statement performance.

Renato Moicano (17-5-1D)

Renato Moicano is coming off a first-round submission win over Brad Riddell at UFC 291. The Brazilian is 4-2 in his last six fights, with all four wins coming via submission under two rounds.

Drew Dober (27-12-1NC)

After scoring three straight knockout wins in 2022, Drew Dober was stopped by Matt Frevola via first-round TKO last year. However, the Nebraskan rebounded with a vicious TKO win of his own when he dispatched Ricky Glenn last October. Dober will look to keep the momentum going when he faces Moicano on the UFC card tonight.

Randy Brown (17-5)

Randy Brown had a four-fight win streak snapped in a submission defeat to Jack Della Maddalena last February. However, the Jamaican fought back into the win column by edging out Wellington Turman last time in June.

Muslim Salikhov (19-4)

Muslim Salikhov has gone 1-2 in his last three fights and is fresh off a unanimous decision loss to Nicolas Dalby in June 2023. The Dagestani will hope to get back on track when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Viviane Araujo (12-5)

Viviane Araujo has struggled for consistency in recent years, going 2-3 in her last five fights. In her latest outing in October, the Brazilian outpointed Jennifer Maia to rebound from back-to-back losses. 'Vivi' will aim for a second consecutive win when she faces a streaking opponent on the UFC card tonight.

Natalia Silva (16-5-1D)

Natalia Silva is riding a 10-fight win streak, with four of those wins coming under the UFC banner. The Brazilian most recently picked up a unanimous decision win over Andrea Lee at UFC 292 last August.

Aliaskhab Khizriev (12-0)

Aliaskhab Khizriev will aim for his third straight finish and extend his record to a perfect 13-0 when he makes his sophomore UFC appearance this Saturday. The Russian most recently scored a technical submission win over Denis Tiuliulin in March 2022.

Makhmud Muradov (26-8)

Makhmud Muradov suffered back-to-back losses through 2021-22 but rebounded with a unanimous decision win over Bryan Barberena last July. The Uzbekistani will look to put together another win streak when he takes on an undefeated opponent at UFC Vegas 85.

Gilbert Urbina (7-2)

Gilbert Urbina suffered a submission defeat against Bryan Battle in his UFC debut in 2021. The Texan bounced back from that loss with a second-round TKO win over Orion Cosce last May. Urbina will hope to keep the momentum going when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Charles Radtke (8-3)

Charles Radtke extended his win streak to five with a unanimous decision win over Mike Mathetha in his octagon debut in September. 'Chuck Buffalo' will make his sophomore UFC appearance this weekend, eyeing his sixth straight win.

UFC card tonight: Dolidze vs. Imavov - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbiţa (women's strawweight)

Azat Maksum vs. Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Themba Gorimbo vs. Pete Rodriguez (welterweight)

Jeongyeong Lee vs. Blake Bilder (featherweight)

Luana Carolina vs. Julija Stoliarenko (women's flyweight)

Landon Quinones vs. Marquel Mederos (lightweight)

Thomas Petersen vs. Jamal Pogues (heavyweight)

Molly McCann (13-6)

After picking up three straight wins, Molly McCann finds herself on a two-fight skid. The Liverpudlian was submitted in both losses, with her latest defeat coming against Julija Stoliarenko last July.

Diana Belbita (15-8)

Diana Belbita has struggled for consistency since joining the UFC ranks in 2019. The Romanian fighter is 2-4 under the promotional banner and is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Karolina Kowalkiewicz in October.

Azat Maksum (17-0)

Azat Maksum edged out a split decision win against Tyson Nam in his UFC debut last July. The Kazakhstani will hope to remain undefeated when he returns to the octagon this weekend.

Charles Johnson (13-6)

Charles Johnson is in dire need of a win this Saturday. The Missourian is on a three-fight skid and is fresh off a unanimous decision loss to Rafael in November.

Themba Gorimbo (11-4)

Themba Gorimbo's UFC debut didn't go to plan, as he was submitted by A.J. Fletcher last February. However, the South African bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Takashi Sato three months later.

Pete Rodriguez (5-1)

Much like his opponent, Pete Rodriguez suffered a TKO loss against Jack Della Maddalena in his UFC debut. Still, he rebounded with an impressive first-round KO of Mike Jackson in October 2022. The Arizona native will aim for a second consecutive win when he faces Gorimbo on the UFC card tonight.

Jeongyeong Lee (10-1)

Jeongyeong Lee is riding a seven-fight win streak, with his last three wins coming under the UFC banner. In his latest outing last February, the South Korean scored a split decision victory over Zha Yi.

Blake Bilder (8-1-1D)

Blake Bilder tasted his first career defeat when he was outpointed by Kyle Nelson in his second octagon appearance last June. The Minnesota native will be determined to return to his winning ways when he returns to the octagon on Saturday.

Luana Carolina (9-4)

After suffering back-to-back losses, Luana Carolina bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Ivana Siric Petrovic last time out in July. The Brazilian will hope to continue her winning ways on the UFC card tonight.

Julija Stoliarenko (11-7-2D)

Julija Stoliarenko hasn't found much success in the UFC, going 2-4 under its banner. However, the Lithuanian is fresh off an impressive first-round submission win over fan-favorite Molly McCann in July and will look to build on that victory.

Landon Quinones (7-2-1D)

Landon Quinones came up short in his UFC debut, dropping a unanimous decision to Nasrat Haqparast last September. The Florida native will make his sophomore UFC appearance this weekend and is in dire need of a victory.

Marquel Mederos (8-1)

Marquel Mederos is set to make his promotional debut this Saturday on the back of a six-fight win streak. Four of those victories came via finish, with his latest triumph coming over Issa Isakov via first-round TKO at Dana White's Contender Series 2023: Week 10 in October.

Thomas Petersen (8-1)

Thomas Petersen is riding a three-fight win streak into this bout, with his latest triumph coming over Chandler Cole via submission at DWCS in August. All of his last three wins came via stoppage.

Jamal Pogues (10-4)

Jamal Pogues edged out Josh Parisian in his UFC last February before dropping a unanimous decision to Mick Parkin five months later in July. 'The Stormtrooper' will hope to get back into the win column when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Watch the top finishes from some of the fighters competing at UFC Vegas 85 below: