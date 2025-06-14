Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, June 14, 2025? Know your UFC Atlanta main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC Atlanta fight card is one defined by high-profile reputations. More than one former champion looks to return to winning ways, with the headliner featuring the long-awaited return of the great Kamaru Usman, who faces Joaquin Buckley in an explosive welterweight clash.

Elsewhere, in the co-headliner, ex-women's strawweight queen Rose Namajunas continues her journey at women's flyweight by taking on Miranda Maverick. There's more, though. So, who exactly is on the card? Let's find out.

UFC card tonight: UFC Atlanta main card fighters

The main card fighters are as follows:

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

Women's flyweight: Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski

Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos

Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage

Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy

Kamaru Usman (20-4)

One of the all-time welterweight greats, Kamaru Usman, is a former champion who has fallen on hard times. He is on a three-fight losing streak, but is determined to get back in the win column and remind the MMA world exactly who he is.

Joaquin Buckley (21-6)

Once known for authoring one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history, Joaquin Buckley has finally put everything together. He is no longer a gimmick and is riding a seven-fight win streak, including a recent TKO over Colby Covington.

Rose Namajunas (13-7)

Former women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has struggled to find her footing in the women's 125-pound division. She is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Erin Blanchfield, but will look to rebound and find some consistency.

Miranda Maverick (15-5)

Miranda Maverick is an under-the-radar women's flyweight. While she isn't exciting, she has been successful, stringing four wins. Now, she is aiming to beat a former champion.

Edmen Shahbazyan (14-5)

At one point, Edmen Shahbazyan was heralded as a future world champion. Unfortunately, the prediction failed, and he hasn't been on a win streak since his undefeated days. He is, though, coming off a TKO win over Dylan Budka.

Andre Petroski (13-3)

Riding a three-fight win streak, Andre Petroski has gathered some momentum in the middleweight division, having recently beaten Rodolfo Vieira to earn a crack against a well-known name.

Cody Garbrandt (14-6)

Ex-bantamweight king Cody Garbrandt is no longer what he once was. A submission loss to a former flyweight in Deiveson Figueiredo has further sullied his image.

Raoni Barcelos (19-5)

At the helm of a two-fight win streak, Raoni Barcelos is also coming off the biggest win of his career, having handed Payton Talbott his first-ever loss.

Mansur Abdul-Malik (8-0)

Cody Brundage (11-6)

Alonzo Menifield (16-5-1)

Oumar Sy (11-0)

UFC card tonight: UFC Atlanta prelim fighters

A list of UFC Atlanta prelim fighters is as follows:

Light heavyweight: Paul Craig (17-9-1) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1)

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa (18-7) vs. Court McGee (22-13)

Bantamweight: Malcolm Wellmaker (9-0) vs. Kris Moutinho (14-6)

Flyweight: Cody Durden (17-7-1) vs. Jose Ochoa (7-1)

Bantamweight: Ricky Simón (21-6) vs. Camero Smotherman (12-5)

Welterweight: Philip Rowe (10-5) vs. Ange Loosa (10-4)

Women's flyweight: Jamey-Lyn Horth (11-7) vs. Vanessa Demopolous (7-2)

