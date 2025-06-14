  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, June 14, 2025? Know your UFC Atlanta main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, June 14, 2025? Know your UFC Atlanta main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jun 14, 2025 23:27 GMT
ufc
UFC Atlanta is a star-studded event. [Image courtesy: @ufc on X]

The UFC Atlanta fight card is one defined by high-profile reputations. More than one former champion looks to return to winning ways, with the headliner featuring the long-awaited return of the great Kamaru Usman, who faces Joaquin Buckley in an explosive welterweight clash.

Ad

Elsewhere, in the co-headliner, ex-women's strawweight queen Rose Namajunas continues her journey at women's flyweight by taking on Miranda Maverick. There's more, though. So, who exactly is on the card? Let's find out.

UFC card tonight: UFC Atlanta main card fighters

The main card fighters are as follows:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

  • Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Women's flyweight: Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick
  • Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski
  • Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos
  • Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage
  • Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kamaru Usman (20-4)

One of the all-time welterweight greats, Kamaru Usman, is a former champion who has fallen on hard times. He is on a three-fight losing streak, but is determined to get back in the win column and remind the MMA world exactly who he is.

Ad

Joaquin Buckley (21-6)

Once known for authoring one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history, Joaquin Buckley has finally put everything together. He is no longer a gimmick and is riding a seven-fight win streak, including a recent TKO over Colby Covington.

Ad

Rose Namajunas (13-7)

Former women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has struggled to find her footing in the women's 125-pound division. She is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Erin Blanchfield, but will look to rebound and find some consistency.

Ad

Miranda Maverick (15-5)

Miranda Maverick is an under-the-radar women's flyweight. While she isn't exciting, she has been successful, stringing four wins. Now, she is aiming to beat a former champion.

Edmen Shahbazyan (14-5)

At one point, Edmen Shahbazyan was heralded as a future world champion. Unfortunately, the prediction failed, and he hasn't been on a win streak since his undefeated days. He is, though, coming off a TKO win over Dylan Budka.

Ad

Andre Petroski (13-3)

Riding a three-fight win streak, Andre Petroski has gathered some momentum in the middleweight division, having recently beaten Rodolfo Vieira to earn a crack against a well-known name.

Cody Garbrandt (14-6)

Ex-bantamweight king Cody Garbrandt is no longer what he once was. A submission loss to a former flyweight in Deiveson Figueiredo has further sullied his image.

Raoni Barcelos (19-5)

At the helm of a two-fight win streak, Raoni Barcelos is also coming off the biggest win of his career, having handed Payton Talbott his first-ever loss.

Ad
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik (8-0)
  • Cody Brundage (11-6)
  • Alonzo Menifield (16-5-1)
  • Oumar Sy (11-0)

UFC card tonight: UFC Atlanta prelim fighters

A list of UFC Atlanta prelim fighters is as follows:

  • Light heavyweight: Paul Craig (17-9-1) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1)
  • Welterweight: Michael Chiesa (18-7) vs. Court McGee (22-13)
  • Bantamweight: Malcolm Wellmaker (9-0) vs. Kris Moutinho (14-6)
  • Flyweight: Cody Durden (17-7-1) vs. Jose Ochoa (7-1)
  • Bantamweight: Ricky Simón (21-6) vs. Camero Smotherman (12-5)
  • Welterweight: Philip Rowe (10-5) vs. Ange Loosa (10-4)
  • Women's flyweight: Jamey-Lyn Horth (11-7) vs. Vanessa Demopolous (7-2)
About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications