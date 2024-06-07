Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, June 8, 2024? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, for its upcoming Fight Night card. Brace yourselves for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov (also known as UFC Louisville and UFC on ESPN 57) is set to take place on Saturday, June 8 (U.S. time).

Headlining the UFC Fight Night card will be a battle of middleweight contenders as the No.4-ranked Jared Cannonier squares off against the No.7-ranked Nassourdine Imavov.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Imavov fight promo below:

Taking the co-main event honors will be a light heavyweight showdown between former title challenger Dominick Reyes and Dustin Jacoby.

Here's a look at all the fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: Cannonier vs. Imavov - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby (light heavyweight)

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios (bantamweight)

Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reese (middleweight)

Miguel Baeza vs. Punahele Soriano (welterweight)

Jared Cannonier (17-6)

Jared Cannonier suffered a title-fight loss to then-middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 276 back in July 2022. 'The Killa Gorilla' rebounded from that loss by edging out a split decision victory over Sean Strickland later that year. Cannonier followed that up by outpointing Marvin Vettori last June.

Nassourdine Imavov (13-4-1NC)

Nassourdine Imavov dropped a unanimous decision to Sean Strickland in January 2023 and battled Chris Curtis five months later, which resulted in a no-contest due to an accidental clash of heads. The Frenchman got back into the win column with a majority decision win over Roman Dolidze earlier this year.

Dominick Reyes (12-4)

Former title challenger Dominick Reyes finds himself on a rough four-fight skid after going unbeaten in 12 straight fights to start his career. 'The Devastator' was stopped in his last three fights and is fresh off a brutal first-round knockout defeat at the hands of Ryan Spann at 281. Reyes will be determined to maintain his spot in the rankings when he returns to the octagon on Saturday.

Dustin Jacoby (19-8-1D)

Dustin Jacoby has gone 1-3 in his last four trips to the octagon. In his latest outing at UFC 296 in December, 'The Hanyak' was outpointed by Alonzo Menifield.

Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1)

Raul Rosas Jr. suffered his lone career defeat when he was outpointed by Christian Rodriguez in a tough back-and-forth battle at UFC 287. However, the Californian didn’t let that loss shake his confidence as he rebounded by obliterating Terrence Mitchell via first-round TKO in September.

Ricky Turcios (12-3)

Ricky Turcios dropped a unanimous decision to Aiemann Zahabi in July 2022 but bounced back with a split decision victory over Kevin Natividad four months later. The Texan will hope to put together a win streak when he returns to the octagon after a long layoff.

Brunno Ferreira (11-1)

Brunno Ferreira endured his only career loss at the hands of Nursulton Ruziboev last July. However, the ferocious Brazilian bounced back in impressive fashion, delivering a spectacular knockout victory over Phil Hawes earlier this year. All of Ferreira's victories came via finish under two rounds.

Dustin Stoltzfus (15-5)

Dustin Stoltzfus hasn't found much success throughout his UFC career. The Pennsylvanian is 2-4 under the promotional banner and is looking to build on his submission victory over Punahele Soriano in December.

Julian Marquez (9-4)

Julian Marquez finds himself on a two-fight skid for the first time in his career. 'The Cuban Missile Crisis' was stopped in both the losses with his latest defeat coming against Marc-Andre Barriault via TKO at UFC 285.

Zachary Reese (6-1)

Zachary Reece earned his UFC contract with a submission victory over Eli Aronov at Dana White's Contender Series 2023 in August. However, his octagon debut didn't go to plan as he was brutally knocked out by Cody Brundage in the first round. The Texan now looks to rebound and pick up his first UFC win this Saturday.

Miguel Baeza (10-3)

After a strong 3-0 start to his UFC career, with all finishes, Miguel Baeza finds himself in a tough spot with three straight losses. The Florida native is eager to turn things around and get back to his winning ways.

Punahele Soriano (9-4)

Punahele Soriano is 1-4 in his last five outings. The Hawaiian is coming off back-to-back defeats with both losses coming via stoppage.

UFC card tonight: Cannonier vs. Imavov - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Thiago Moises vs. Ludovít Klein (lightweight)

Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates (welterweight)

Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa (women's flyweight)

Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler (bantamweight)

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos (bantamweight)

Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes (women's strawweight)

Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus (bantamweight)

Rayanne dos Santos vs. Puja Tomar (women's strawweight)

Thiago Moises (18-7)

Thiago Moises is 3-1 in his last four bouts and fresh off a thunderous first-round TKO of Mitch Ramirez in March. The Brazilian will hope to carry that momentum into his upcoming fight in Louisville.

Ludovit Klein (21-4-1D)

Ludovít Klein is unbeaten in five consecutive fights, including a majority draw against Jai Herbert at UFC 286. In his most recent outing, 'Mr. Highlight' dispatched A.J. Cunningham via first-round TKO.

Charles Radtke (9-3)

Charles Radtke is riding a six-fight win streak into this bout, with his last two wins coming inside the UFC octagon. 'Chuck Buffalo' outpointed a game Mike Mathetha in his promotional debut last September and followed that up with a vicious TKO of Gilbert Urbina earlier this year.

Carlos Prates (18-6)

Carlos Prates will make his sophomore UFC appearance on the back of an eight-fight win streak. All of those victories came via finish with his latest triumph coming over Trevin Giles via knockout in February.

Andrea Lee (13-9)

Andrea Lee is on a four-fight skid and fresh off a unanimous decision loss to Miranda Maverick at UFC 298. The Lousiana fighter will be eager to get her winning engine running when she faces another struggling opponent in Louisville.

Montana De La Rosa (12-9-1D)

Montana De La Rosa has gone 0-3 in her last three trips to the octagon. In her latest outing, the Montana native was outpointed by J.J. Aldrich in October.

Brad Katona (15-3)

Brad Katona had five-fight win streak snapped in a unanimous decison loss to Garrett Armfield at UFC 297 in January. The Canadian will look to get back on track as he makes his third UFC appearance this weekend.

Jesse Butler (12-5)

Much like his opponent, Jesse Butler saw his five-fight win streak come to a halt in a knockout loss to Jim Miller last June. The Lousiana native is set to make his second octagon appearance against Katona.

John Castaneda (21-6)

John Castaneda suffered a vicious knockout loss against Daniel Santos in 2022 but rebounded with back-to-back decision victories last year. The Minnesota fighter most recently edged out Kyung Ho Kang at UFC 295.

Daniel Marcos (15-0-1NC)

Daniel Marcos boasts a near-perfect MMA record, marred only by a no-contest against Qileng Aori in February, caused by an accidental groin kick. Prior to that fight, the 'Soncora' scored a split decision victory over Davey Grant.

Eduarda Moura (10-0)

Eduarda Moura made an emphatic UFC debut in November, obliterating Montserrat Ruiz via second-round TKO. All but one of the Brazilian's pro MMA wins came via finish.

Denise Gomes (8-3)

After scoring back-to-back finishes, Denise Gomes ended up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Angela Hill last November. The Brazilian went 2-2 under the promotional banner with that loss.

Cody Stamann (21-6-1D)

Cody Stamann has struggled for consistency in recent years, going 2-4 in her last six fights. In his latest outing, 'The Spartan' suffered a unanimous decision loss against Douglas Silva de Andrade.

Taylor Lapilus (19-4)

Taylor Lapilus had a six-fight win streak snapped in a unanimous decision loss to Farid Basharat. The Frenchman will hope to get back to his winning ways when he returns to the octagon this weekend.

Rayanne dos Santos (14-7)

Rayanne dos Santos came up short in her octagon debut last December, dropping a split decision to Talita Alencar. The Brazilian will hope to rebound when she welcomes a UFC newcomer on Saturday.

Puja Tomar (8-4)

Puja Tomar is set to make her promotional debut on the strength of a four-fight win streak. Her last three wins came via finish with her latest triumph coming over Anastasia Feofanova at MFN 12 - Matrix Fight Night 12 last July.