Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, March 2, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed back to the Apex for the next Fight Night card. Brace yourselves for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev (also known as UFC Fight Night 238) will take place on Saturday, March 2 (U.S. time).

The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between the No.12-ranked contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik and unbeaten prospect Shamil Gaziev.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev promo below:

In the co-main event, undefeated prospect Vitor Petrino will take on Tyson Pedro in a battle of light heavyweights.

Here's a look at all the fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev (heavyweight)

Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro (light heavyweight)

Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev (flyweight)

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan (bantamweight)

Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg (flyweight)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-5)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik will enter this fight hoping to bounce back from his submission loss to Jailton Almeida last time out in May. 'Bigi Boy' is 2-4 in his last six fights and is in dire need of a win on the UFC card tonight.

Shamil Gaziev (12-0)

Shamil Gaziev will feature in his first UFC main event this Saturday, seeking his fifth straight finish. The Bahrainian fighter is fresh off a TKO win over Martin Buday in his octagon debut in December. Gaziev has finished all his last four wins and will look to burst into the divisional rankings with another statement performance this Saturday.

Vitor Petrino (10-0)

Vitor Petrino is coming off back-to-back finishes with his latest triumph coming over Modestas Bukauskas via second-round knockout in November. The Brazilian standout will hope to carry that momentum into his upcoming bout on the UFC card tonight.

Tyson Pedro (10-4)

Tyson Pedro picked up a stunning knockout win over Anton Turkalj at UFC 293 in September to bounce back from his unanimous decision loss to Modestas Bukauskas. The Australian is 3-1 in his last four fights, with all of those victories coming via first-round stoppage.

Alex Perez (24-7)

Alex Perez is in dire need of a win this Saturday after suffering back-to-back first-round submission defeats in his last two fights. The Californian was most recently dispatched by current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 277 in July 2022.

Muhammad Mokaev (11-0-1NC)

Unbeaten flyweight Muhammad Mokaev will aim for his sixth straight victory under the UFC banner. 'The Punisher' has finished five of his four UFC wins via submission, with his latest triumph coming over a game veteran Tim Elliott at UFC 294 in October.

Umar Nurmagomedov (16-0)

Umar Nurmagomedov will hope to stretch his record to a perfect 17-0 when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight. The Dagestani sensation most recently knocked out Raoni Barcelos in January 2023 and will look to continue his ascent up the divisional ladder with another convincing performance this weekend.

Bekzat Almakhan (14-1)

Bekzat Almakhan is riding an eight-fight win streak into this UFC debut this Saturday. The Kazakhstani has finished all but one of those wins, with his latest victory coming over Yan Ferraz at Octagon Promotion - Octagon 52 last November.

Matt Schnell (16-7-1NC)

Matt Schnell has gone 1-2 in his last three fights and is coming off a knockout loss against Matheus Nicolau back in December 2022. The Lousiana native will hope to fight his way back into the win column when he returns to the octagon this Saturday.

Steve Erceg (11-1)

Steve Erceg is riding a 10-fight win streak into this fight. In his recent trip to the octagon, the Aussie edged out a unanimous decision win over Alessandro Costa at UFC 295.

UFC card tonight: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett (middleweight)

Vinicius Oliveira vs. Benardo Sopaj (bantamweight)

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat (bantamweight)

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro (middleweight)

Ludovít Klein vs. AJ Cunningham (lightweight)

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov (lightweight)

Eryk Anders (15-8-1NC)

Eryk Anders has lacked consistency in recent years, going 1-3 in his last four fights. The Alabama native most recently suffered a unanimous decision loss against Marc-Andre Barriault last June.

Jamie Pickett (13-10)

Jamie Pickett will be desperately looking to turn things around after going winless in his last four fights. The Californian was finished in three of those losses and most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Josh Fremd in August.

Vinicius Oliveira (19-3)

Vinicius Oliveira will make his UFC debut this Saturday, seeking his third straight finish. In his most recent bout, 'Lok Dog' knocked out Victor Madrigal at Dana White's Contender Series 2023: Week 8 in September.

Benardo Sopaj (11-2)

Benardo Sopaj is riding a three-fight win streak into his UFC debut this weekend. All of those victories came via finish, with his latest triumph coming over Geovane Vargas at AFN 4 - Allstars Fight Night 4 in December.

Aiemann Zahabi (10-2)

Aiemann Zahabi is riding a three-fight win streak, with two of those wins coming via first-round knockout. The Canadian most recently dispatched Qileng Aori at UFC 289 last June.

Javid Basharat (14-0-1NC)

Javid Basharat's latest fight against Victor Henry was turned into a no-contest due to an accidental groin kick. Before his fight with Henry, 'The Snow Leopard' outpointed Mateus Mendonca in January 2023.

Christian Leroy Duncan (9-1)

Christian Leroy Duncan is currently 2-1 under the promotional banner. In his latest outing in November, the Brit picked up a second-round TKO win over Denis Tiuliulin.

Claudio Ribeiro (11-4)

Claudio Ribeiro finds himself 1-2 under the UFC and desperately needs a victory this Saturday. The Brazilian was most recently knocked out by Roman Kopylov at UFC 291 in July.

Ludovít Klein (20-4-1D)

Ludovít Klein is coming off a unanimous decision win over Ignacio Bahamondes in April 2023. The Slovakian hopes to continue winning when he faces a UFC newcomer this weekend.

AJ Cunningham (11-3)

AJ Cunningham is set to make his UFC debut this Saturday. In his latest outing, the Arkansas native scored a first-round TKO of Justice Lamperez at Real Deal Championships - RDC 9: As Real As it Gets in December.

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (15-3)

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady is riding a five-fight win streak into his UFC debut this Saturday. In his latest fight, the Louisiana native edged out George Hardwick at Dana White's Contender Series 2023: Week 2 in August.

Loik Radzhabov (17-5-1D)

Loik Radzhabov scored a unanimous decision win over Esteban Ribovics in his UFC debut last March but suffered a vicious TKO defeat against Mateusz Rebecki three months later in June. The Tajikistani will hope to get back into the win column when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.