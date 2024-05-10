Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, May 11, 2024? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed to the Enterprise Center, in St. Louis, Missouri for its next Fight Night card. Brace yourselves for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento (also known as UFC St. Louis and UFC on ESPN 56) is set to go down this Saturday, May 11 (U.S. time).

Headlining the UFC St. Louis card will be a clash of heavyweights as the No.12-ranked Derrick Lewis locks horns with the No.15-ranked Rodrigo Nascimento.

Watch the UFC Fight Tonight: UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs. Nascimento fight promo below:

Taking the co-main event slot will be a clash of welterweights as Joaquin Buckley takes on Nursulton Ruziboev.

Here's a look at all the fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: Lewis vs. Nascimento - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (heavyweight)

Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (welterweight)

Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg (light heavyweight)

Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki (lightweight)

Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson (featherweight)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne (heavyweight)

Derrick Lewis (27-12-1NC)

Derrick Lewis has struggled for consistency in recent years. 'The Black Beast' has only managed one win over his last five fights with three of those defeats ending via stoppage. In his latest outing in November, the hard-hitting Texan suffered a unanimous decision loss against Jailton Almeida, marking another setback in his fluctuating octagon career.

Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1-1NC)

Rodrigo Nascimento is set to feature in his first UFC main event on Saturday. The Brazilian clinched hard-fought split-decision victories against Tanner Boser and Ilir Latifi before edging out a unanimous decision win over Don'Tale Mayes last November. Nascimento will look to climb up the divisional ladder with a statement performance against Lewis.

Joaquin Buckley (18-6)

Joaquin Buckley dispatched the formidable Vicente Luque via TKO in his latest trip to the octagon. The performance extended his win streak to three in a row. 'New Mansa' will look to continue his winning ways as he prepares for his next major challenge inside the octagon.

Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2D-2NC)

Nursulton Ruziboev will enter this fight on the back of a 10-fight win streak, each won by first-round finish. In his sophomore UFC appearance in March, the Uzbekistani made quick work of Sedriques Dumas, obliterating 'The Reaper' via TKO.

Alonzo Menifield (15-3-1D)

Alonzo Menifield is unbeaten in his last five fights, including a draw against Jimmy Crute last year. In his latest outing, the Texan edged out a unanimous decision win against Dustin Jacoby at UFC 296.

Carlos Ulberg (10-1)

Carlos Ulberg is riding a five-fight win streak, with his last four victories via finish. The New Zealander most recently submitted Da Woon Jung at UFC 293 and will hope to carry that momentum into his upcoming fight this weekend.

Carlos Diego Ferreira (18-5)

Carlos Diego Ferreira ended a three-fight skid with a second-round knockout of Michael Johnson last May. The Brazilian will look to put together a winning streak when he returns to the octagon on Saturday.

Mateusz Rebecki (19-1)

Mateusz Rebecki rebounded from his lone career defeat in 2014 to embark on an impressive 16-fight win streak. Throughout this stretch, the Polish standout registered 13 finishes. In his latest outing at UFC 295, Rebecki submitted Roosevelt Roberts in the first round.

Alex Caceres (21-14-1NC)

Alex Caceres has gone 2-7 in his last four trips to the octagon. 'Bruce Leeroy' most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Giga Chikadze last time out in August.

Sean Woodson (11-1-1D)

Sean Woodson will be seeking his third straight victory this weekend. In his latest outing, 'The Sniper' secured a split decision win over Charles Jourdain in January.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (11-1)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta is fresh off back-to-back wins with his latest triump coming over Andrei Arlovski via unanimous decision earlier this year. The Arizona native is 4-1 under the promotional banner.

Robelis Despaigne (5-0)

Robelis Despaigne impressed in his UFC debut, obliterating Josh Parisian via first-round TKO in March. All of the Cuban's wins have come with a first-round knockout. 'The Big Boy' will hope to continue that trend with another statement victory this weekend.

UFC card tonight: Lewis vs. Nascimento - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (lightweight)

Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)

Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington (women's strawweight)

Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters (welterweight)

Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley (flyweight)

Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset (welterweight)

JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy (women's flyweight)

Chase Hooper (13-3-1D)

Chase Hooper pieced together a winning streak for the first time since 2019 when he outpointed Jordan Leavitt last November. 'The Dream' will be seeking his third consecutive victory this weekend.

Viacheslav Borshchev (7-3-1D)

Viacheslav Borshchev's collision course with Nazim Sadykhov at UFC 295 ended in a majority draw. This was after his explosive TKO victory over Maheshate Hayisaer last May.

Terrance McKinney (15-6)

After getting stopped in two straight fights, Terrance McKinney rebounded with ferocity, securing two back-to-back finishes of his own. 'T.Wrecks' scored a technical knockout win over Mike Breeden in August before quickly turning around to obliterate Brendon Marotte with another TKO in October.

Esteban Ribovics (12-1)

Esteban Ribovics made his UFC debut on the strength of an impressive 11-fight win streak (all finishes), only to face adversity with a decision loss to Loik Radzhabov. The Argentinian rebounded from that loss by edging out Kamuela Kirk last July.

Tabatha Ricci (9-2)

Tabatha Ricci suffered her first career defeat in her UFC debut fight against French standout Manon Fiorot in 2021. The Brazilian pieced together a four-fight win streak thereafter. However, her momentum faced a hiccup at UFC 295 in November, when she narrowly lost to Lupita Godinez via split decision.

Tecia Pennington (13-6)

Tecia Pennington was on a roll with three consecutive wins before she hit a roadblock, dropping a split decision to Mackenzie Dern at UFC 273 in April 2022. Much like her next opponent, she will be eager to return to the win column when she returns to the octagon after over two years on the shelf.

Billy Goff (9-2)

Billy Goff is riding a seven-fight win streak, with all but one of those wins coming via stoppage. In his UFC debut last August, Goff dispatched Yusaku Kinoshita via first-round TKO, declaring himself a threat in the division.

Trey Waters (8-1)

Trey Waters suffered a submission loss against Gabriel Bonfim at Dana White's Contender Series in late 2022. The Floria native rebounded impressively, scoring a knockout of Jalin Fuller at LFA 156. Waters carried that momentum into his UFC debut in April last year, picking up a unanimous decision win over Josh Quinlan.

Charles Johnson (14-6)

Charles Johnson ended a three-fight skid by edging out Azat Maksum in February. 'InnerG' will be determined to kickstart another win streak when he returns to the octagon this Saturday.

Jake Hadley (10-2)

Jake Hadley has compiled a 2-2 record under the UFC banner and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Cody Durden in August. The Brit is primed to step back inside the octagon, hoping to rebound from that defeat.

Jared Gooden (23-9)

Jared Gooden returned to the UFC in March 2023 and fell short in a unanimous decision loss to Carlston Harris. However, 'Nite Train' rebounded with a submission win over Wellington Turman last December. This was a significant turnaround for the Atlanta native who compiled a 1-3 record during his first stint with the promotion through 2020-21. Gooden will hope to build upon his recent success when he returns to the octagon on Saturday.

Kevin Jousset (10-2)

Kevin Jousset is riding a five-fight win streak, with his last two victories coming under the UFC banner. The New Zealander's most recent win came over Kenan Song via unanimous decision in December.

JJ Aldrich (13-6)

After enduring back-to-back defeats, JJ Aldrich strung together two consecutive wins with her latest triumph coming over Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision in October. The Colorado fighter will hope to build on her recent successes when she battles Veronica Hardy on Saturday.

Veronica Hardy (8-4-1D)

Veronica Hardy was stuck in a three-fight skid not long ago but swiftly turned the tide, emerging victorious in three of her last four fights. In her latest outing in December, the Venezuelan fighter secured a hard-fought split-decision win over Jamey-Lyn Horth.