Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, September 16, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for its next Fight Night event. Brace yourself for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 (also known as Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2) will take place this Saturday, September 16, on Mexican Independence Day.

Headlining the UFC Fight Night card will be a women's flyweight title showdown between reigning women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 fight preview below:

Taking the co-main event honors at the UFC Fight Night, Kevin Holland will face Jack Della Maddalena in a battle of welterweights.

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Alexa Grasso (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (women's flyweight)

Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell (bantamweight)

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos (lightweight)

Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson (featherweight)

Alexa Grasso (16-3)

Alexa Grasso shocked the world when she submitted Valentina Shevchenko to capture the UFC women's flyweight gold at UFC 285 earlier this year. It marked the Mexican's fifth consecutive win and second submission victory inside the octagon. Grasso also became the first Mexican-born UFC women's champion with her performance.

Valentina Shevchenko (23-4)

Valentina Shevchenko's nine-fight win streak came to a halt in her submission defeat to Alexa Grasso in March. The loss marked the Kyrgyzstani's first defeat since 2017. The former long-time champion will be determined to avenge her loss to the Mexican and reclaim her lost glory when she steps inside the octagon this Saturday.

Kevin Holland (25-9-1NC)

Kevin Holland was stopped twice in 2022 but rebounded in spectacular fashion this year, knocking out Santiago Ponzinibbio in April before submitting Michael Chiesa in July. The Texan will look to carry that momentum into his upcoming bout as he takes on a streaking opponent at the UFC card tonight.

Jack Della Maddalena (15-2)

Jack Della Maddalena began his UFC career with four straight first-round finishes. In his fifth octagon appearance in July, the Australian edged out a split-decision win against Bassil Hafez to pick up his 15th straight victory. Della Maddalena has finished all but two of his pro career wins.

Raul Rosas Jr. (7-1)

Raul Rosas Jr. fell short for the first time in his career when he was outpointed by Christian Rodriguez in his sophomore UFC appearance in April. Prior to that defeat, 'El Nino Problema' finished all but one of his wins.

Terrence Mitchell (14-3)

Terrence Mitchell had an 11-fight win streak snapped in a TKO loss to Cameron Saaiman in his UFC debut in July. The Alaskan will be determined to fight his way back into the win column as he takes on Rosas Jr. this weekend. Mitchell has finished all of his 14 career wins.

Daniel Zellhuber (13-1)

Daniel Zellhuber suffered his lone career defeat when he was outpointed by Trey Ogden in his UFC debut. However, the Mexican bounced back with a decision win over Lando Vannata in April and will hope to continue his winning ways.

Christos Giagos (20-10)

Christos Giagos suffered back-to-back losses through 2021-22 but rebounded with a knockout of Ricky Glenn in April. The Californian will look to carry that momentum into his upcoming fight on the UFC card tonight.

Fernando Padilla (15-4)

Riding a three-fight win streak, Fernando Padilla is fresh off back-back-to-back TKO finishes. The Mexican's most recent win came over Julian Erosa in his UFC debut in April.

Kyle Nelson (14-5-1)

Kyle Nelson picked up his first win since 2019 when he outpointed Blake Bilder at UFC 289 in June. The Canadian will hope to build his first win streak under the UFC banner when he opens the main card opposite Padilla this Saturday.

UFC card tonight: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Lupita Godinez vs. Elise Reed (women's strawweight)

Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd (middleweight)

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda (flyweight)

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (women's flyweight)

Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell (lightweight)

Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann (women's strawweight)

Lupita Godinez (10-3)

Lupita Godinez will be seeking her third straight win when she battles Elise Reed at this weekend's UFC Fight Night card. In her latest outing in May, the Mexican outpointed Emily Ducote.

Elise Reed (7-3)

Elise Reed has alternated wins and losses over her six-fight UFC career. The New Jersey native most recently picked up a unanimous decision victory over Jinh Yu Frey in June.

Roman Kopylov (11-2)

After a disappointing 0-2 start to his UFC career, Roman Kopylov rattled off three consecutive wins, with all of those victories coming via finish. In his latest trip to the octagon in July, the Russian dispatched Claudio Ribeiro via second-round knockout.

Josh Fremd (11-4)

Much like his opponent, Josh Fremd had a winless 0-2 start in the promotion but rebounded with back-to-back victories of his own. The Pennsylvanian submitted Sedriques Dumas in March before edging out Jamie Pickett last month. Fremd is making a quick turnaround for this fight as he eyes a third straight win.

Edgar Chairez (10-5)

Edgar Chairez ended up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Tatsuro Taira after a 2-0 start to his UFC career, with both wins coming via submission. The Mexican will hope to fight his way back into the win column when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Daniel Lacerda (11-5)

Daniel Lacerda has gone 0-4 under the UFC banner and is in dire need of a win on the UFC card tonight. The Brazilian was finished in all of those losses and was most recently stopped by C.J. Vergara via TKO.

Tracy Cortez (10-1)

Tracy Cortez is riding a 10-fight win streak into her bout with four of those wins coming inside the octagon. All of her UFC wins have come via decision with her latest victory coming over Melissa Gatto at UFC 274.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (9-2)

Jasmine Jasudavicius is coming of back-to-back decision wins with her latest win coming over Miranda Maverick at UFC 289 in June. The Canadian is 3-1 under the promotional banner.

Alex Reyes (13-3)

Alex Reyes hasn't competed since his UFC debut in 2017 when he suffered a knockout loss against Mike Perry. The Californian had a 13-fight win streak snapped with that loss and has since been battling health issues. After six years on the shelf, the 35-year-old Reyes will finally return to the octagon at UFC Noche to continue his MMA journey.

Charlie Campbell (7-2)

Charlie Campbell was knocked out by Chris Duncan at 'Dana White's Contender Series' (DWCS) 2022: Week 2 last year but rebounded with a knockout win of his own under the CFFC banner. The New Yorker will make his UFC debut this weekend eyeing his second straight finish.

Josefine Knutsson (6-0)

Josefine Knutsson will hope to extend her undefeated streak to 7-0 when she makes her UFC debut this weekend. The 27-year-old Swede most recently edged out a unanimous decision win over Isis Verbeek in August 2022.

Marnic Mann (6-1)

Marnic Mann is also making her UFC debut on the UFC card tonight seeking her second consecutive win. Prior to her most recent decision win under the LFA banner, Mann suffered a knockout loss at the hands of Bruna Brasil at DWCS last September.