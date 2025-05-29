“Who’s next?” - Bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty gets ready for his next world title defense in ONE

Jonathan Haggerty is ready for the next challenge.

After fulfilling some off-the-ring responsibilities, Haggerty returned to hard-hitting work and practically issued an open challenge to anyone bold enough to step between the ropes.

Taking to Instagram, Haggerty shared a short video of him hitting the pads with former ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title contender Lyndon Knowles at Team Underground gym in London.

Haggerty posted:

"The journey back begins. @yodchatri @onechampionship who's next?"

Haggerty is coming off a brilliant world title defense against Chinese superstar Wei Rui to retain his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 171: Qatar in February.

The match was a pure showcase of Haggerty's steady evolution, as he controlled Wei for almost the entire five-round matchup at Lusail Sports Arena.

Haggerty, a natural Muay Thai artist, was as smooth as ever in his showdown with Wei and clocked 'Demon Blade' with methodical combinations throughout the match.

Although no official announcements have been made regarding Haggerty's next match, speculations have flooded the landscape about 'The General's' potential outing.

It's no secret that Haggerty is determined to recapture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, which now sits vacant after Superlek Kiatmoo9 was stripped of the gold after missing weight at ONE 172.

Superlek was supposed to face Nabil Anane, the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, for a world title unification match in March at Saitama Super Arena.

Another potential contender has also emerged for Haggerty's kickboxing throne after Japanese sensation Yuki Yoza dominated the previously unbeaten Elbrus Osmanov in his ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 109.

Jonathan Haggerty eyes a trilogy match against old foe Rodtang Jitmuangnon

They may be in different weight classes now, but Jonathan Haggerty is determined to exact revenge over his old nemesis, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Haggerty and Rodtang fought over the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in 2019 and 2020, with the Thai superstar getting his hand raised on both occasions.

More than five years after their last duel, Haggerty wants to avenge his defeat and take down Rodtang in a potential trilogy.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, Haggerty said:

"Yeah, definitely. I think it’s my turn now to get the win. It will be at bantamweight if it were to happen. Flyweight is just not suitable for me if I’m honest. Yeah, I’m excited to see if it does happens."

