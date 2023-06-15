"Who's the ruler of the bad a**es?" - Alexander Volkanovski wants to fight for 'BMF' belt

Alexander Volkanovski is set to defend his featherweight title for the fifth time at UFC 290. While 'The Great' is intent on making another run at double champ status, he has interest in another lightweight bout if he doesn't receive a title opportunity. The featherweight champion recently shared that he wants to claim the celebratory 'BMF' title.

Speaking to David Adesanya, the No.2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter stated:

"At the end of the day, fight anyone, anywhere, anytime. Who's the ruler of the bad a**es? It's the guys that will fight injured and consistently, guys like Izzy, Israel Adesanya, obviously, your brother, like myself. Don't get me wrong, I look at them like bad a**es, too, but yeah, 100 percent, that's something that I'd love to do. I'd do it anywhere, any place, any time."

Volkanovski added:

"Maybe a 'BMF' belt fight while - if Islam is there doing his thing and then we do our immediate rematch after, then I can have three belts. I'd love that. Featherweight, 'BMF' belt, and that lightweight belt. I've had a couple little conversations about it. That's definitely something that's on the cards."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on fighting for the 'BMF' belt below (starting at the 25:23 mark):

Volkanovski added that he and Israel Adesanya are true bad a**es because they are willing to fight back-to-back with short fight camps while injured despite being champions.

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are set to fight for the 'BMF' title at UFC 291.

Alexander Volkanovski shares how Max Holloway can earn fourth matchup

Alexander Volkanovski has faced Max Holloway three times for the featherweight title, winning all three bouts. Ahead of his UFC 290 title defense, the featherweight champion revealed how 'Blessed' can earn a fourth title opportunity. Speaking to David Adesanya, 'The Great' stated:

"What does he have to do? I don't know, at the end of the day, anything is possible. It'll be definitely harder to sell me on it now... It's a tricky situation for him. I'm guessing he's hoping that I just lose to Yair Rodriguez or something like that and hoping that I move up. It's a tricky one, I don't know what he needs to do."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on Max Holloway below (starting at the 22:02 mark):

While Volkanovski is set to defend his title against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290, there is no clear contender if he is successful. Holloway has defeated most of the top contenders, leading many to label him as the most deserving. The No.2-ranked featherweight has not lost a bout to any fighter in the division aside from the champion since 2013.

