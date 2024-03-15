Who is Sean Wilson? The one half of BKFC Fight Night: Miami main event

Sean Wilson's next fight will witness him return to compete under the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) promotional banner. He's set to headline the BKFC Fight Night: Miami event, going up against fellow pugilist Howard Davis in a much-awaited lightweight bout.

The event is booked to transpire at the Vivo! Dolphin Mall in Miami, Florida, USA, on March 15, 2024. It'll air live on the BKFC app. Heading into the fight, the consensus is that Wilson (3-1 bare-knuckle boxing) would likely be the betting underdog against Florida's Davis (5-2-1 bare-knuckle boxing).

Fighting out of Papillion, Nebraska, USA, Wilson has extensively competed as a professional fighter, particularly in the sport of MMA. 'P-Town' boasts a professional MMA record of 40 victories, 31 defeats, and one draw. On the other hand, he's amassed a bare-knuckle boxing record comprising three wins and one loss.

Speaking of Sean Wilson's run in the top-tier bare-knuckle boxing organization, the BKFC, he made his promotional debut at BKFC 21 in September 2021 with a first-round stoppage victory over Will Shutt. Following that, 'P-Town' secured a unanimous decision victory over Rocky Long at BKFC Fight Night: Omaha in May 2022.

However, Wilson suffered a setback in his next outing inside the squared circle, as he was beaten by Kevin Croom via second-round stoppage at BKFC 33 in November 2022. Regardless, 'P-Town' returned to the win column in his next bare-knuckle boxing bout, besting Brandon Meyer by unanimous decision in May 2023.

Besides, Wilson's most recent professional combat sports contest was an MMA bout that took place at DCS 90 in January 2024. He lost via second-round stoppage owing to strikes against David McKinney.

On that note, the 41-year-old fighter now has his sights set on making a triumphant return, albeit in the bare-knuckle boxing ring, as he headlines the BKFC Fight Night: Miami event.

Sean Wilson offers prediction about BKFC Fight Night: Miami fight against Howard Davis

Sean Wilson recently spoke to the BKFC for its official website and opened up about his all-important clash against Howard Davis. The BKFC Fight Night: Miami headliner suggested that he doesn't get psyched out by anything leading up to fights but is excited about his upcoming one and realizes how massive of an opportunity it is.

Furthermore, Sean Wilson emphasized that he takes pride in never having dodged fights. 'P-Town' implied that he had no qualms about accepting the matchup against the fearsome Howard Davis. Wilson acknowledged that perhaps picking his opponents and avoiding tough matchups would be the smarter career path, but he emphasized that it's simply not who he is.

Moreover, Wilson put forth an ominous prediction for Davis ahead of their showdown. He's seemingly targeting a stoppage win within two rounds. Apparently, 'P-Town' believes he'll catch 'HD' and knock him out or engage in a five-round war and emerge victorious, akin to Davis's previous opponent:

"I'd like to finish it in the first two rounds."