Who is Sodiq Yusuff fighting at UFC Fight Night?

Sodiq Yusuff will be taking on Don Shainis at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan early next month.

Shainis will be making his organizational debut and currently has a professional MMA record of thirteen wins and three losses as a professional fighter.

'Shameless' is currently on a five-fight winning streak after beating Brice Picaud at Cage Titans 53 in his latest bout. The American first came on to the UFC's radar back in February, with Shainis beating Cris Lencioni in front of Dana White at FAC 12. The FAC event featured both on the UFC Fight Pass and Dana White Lookin' For A Fight.

Sodiq Yusuff has fought in the UFC six times, and most recently beat Alex Caceres via unanimous decision. Yusuff has only lost once during his time in the organization. Arnold Allen managed to beat the Nigerian via unanimous decision at UFC on ABC 2: Vettori vs. Holland.

Yusuff's future UFC opponent, Don Shainis, has been extremely active this year. Shainis has fought professionally four times in 2022, winning all of these bouts. Three of those victories came via stoppage. 'Shameless' will be full of confidence coming into his UFC debut, despite fighting an opponent who previously lost to the #15 ranked UFC featherweight.

Was Sodiq Yusuff unbeaten before entering the UFC?

Despite making his way into the UFC via Dana White's Contender Series, Sodiq Yusuff had previously lost once in his professional MMA career before joining the organization. Luis Gomez was the first fighter to beat 'Super' as a professional, ending the bout in the very first round.

The contest was the headline fight at Titan FC 47 back in 2017, but the loss seemingly had little effect on Yusuff. The Nigerian bounced back by winning his next six bouts, including victories in Dana White's Contender Series and the UFC.

Watch the Titan FC 47 bout here:

Sodiq Yusuff suffered his first UFC defeat when taking on Englishman Arnold Allen in his fifth organizational contest. The fight took place at UFC on ABC 2: Vettori vs. Holland and went the distance, with 'Super' losing via unanimous decision after three rounds of fighting.

Yusuff will be taking on a UFC newbie. Don Shainis is making his first ever walk to the octagon, meaning many will expect the Nigerian to beat Shainis next month.

