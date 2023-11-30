Who is Sorin Comsa? Slap fighting competitor who was left disfigured in brutal contest marks triumphant Power Slap League debut 

Slap fighting competitor Sorin Comsa made his debut in the Power Slap League after his previous exploits went viral.

Comsa is a Romanian fighter who exploded onto the scene for his resilient performance in the RXF (Real Xtreme Fighting] MMA Slap Fighting championship. The leading mixed martial arts promotion in Romania had a slap fighting competition in which heavyweights Sorin Comsa and Alexandru Gorczyca squared off.

Gorczyca's slaps left Comsa badly disfigured, with the left side of his face bulging and completely swelling behind a layer of chalk and blood. Comsa protested Gorczyca's final slap for infringing the rules of contact, which bar a fighter from slapping the temple, orbit, nose, ear or larynx.

omsa eventually won the fight and proudly displayed his belt, even as his face remained heavily damaged.

Check out the full segment from the fight below including Comsa's winning moment:

This event took place prior to the first Power Slap show airing. Dana White's foray into slap fighting has been much criticized despite his claims that it has been a commerical and digital success.

Comsa made his debut in Power Slap on the latest episode and faced off against Ryan Wallace.

Sorin Comsa was victorious as his second-round slap was enough to put Ryan Wallace to sleep and get counted out. The knockout drew an impressed reaction from UFC CEO Dana White, who was seated on the sidelines.

Check out Comsa's knockout win below:

Fans criticize Dana White for Power Slap's newest competitor, Sorin Comsa

Dana White took to X (formerly Twitter) to promote Power Slap's latest signing, Sorin Comsa. He highlighted the reason behind Comsa's signing being the viral performance that saw his face become disfigured from slaps:

“What got even more attention than his win was the footage of how bad his face had swelled up during the fight. So that clip goes viral, it was huge, and this guy, we believe, has the toughness and heart that we want in Power Slap, so we brought him here to give him a shot.”

Many fans did not receieve the announcement well and called out White on his constant promotion of a dangerous sport:

"The fact you’re promoting this is insane!!! Screen shot this while you can, everyone, 'cause your lawyers will eventually advise you to take it down when it’s going to be used against you in court!!!"

Other fans expressed concern over the life-altering medical risks associated:

"What a complete exploitation. This isn’t a sport, and the damage they are taking will possibly be life-long CTE issues."

Check out fans' reactions below:

