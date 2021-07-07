Who is Stephen Thompson's dad, Ray Thompson?

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson's father Ray Thompson is a former professional kickboxer. Nicknamed 'Master of Disaster' by the French, Thompson was considered to be one of the best kickboxers on the planet.

'Master of Disaster' won the 'Toughest Man in South Carolina' competition in 1980. Thompson was also a part of the US kickboxing team and competed in various parts of the world.

He later took up a job as a coach and now has a karate school called 'Upstate karate' in Simpsonville, California.

Ray Thompson is also his son Stephen's coach and has played a crucial part in the UFC fighter's success in the octagon.

Stephen Thompson will take on Gilbert Burns at UFC 264

The co-main event of UFC 264 will feature a welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns. Thompson is riding a two-fight winning streak after victories over two legitimate contenders in Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal.

With a win over 'Durinho', 'Wonderboy' will attempt to solidify his claim to a title shot against current UFC 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman.

Burns, on the other hand, is coming off a TKO loss against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' at UFC 258. Before that, the Brazilian fighter was on an impressive six-fight winning streak that included victories over UFC legends Demian Maia and Tyron Woodley.

With a win over Thompson, 'Durinho' will also attempt to put himself back into title contention.

The UFC 264 card will be headlined by a lightweight showdown between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The two fighters have fought twice before and both have one win over each other. The trilogy fight will decide who is the superior fighter among the two.

The main card for UFC 264 will also feature a heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and Greg Hardy.

UFC rising star Sean O'Malley will open the main card against Kris Moutinho, who will be making his UFC debut on July 10.

