Who is Stephen Thompson's partner? Exploring everything about his relationship status and personal life

Stephen Thompson is set to make his octagon return in a welterweight contest against emerging prospect Gabriel Bonfim in the co-main event of UFC Nashville. The Fight Night event will take place this Saturday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Who is Stephen Thompson's partner?

Stephen Thompson, widely regarded as one of the nicest fighters on the UFC roster, has kept his personal life very private. He is currently dating Keri McKittrick, who is reportedly a registered nurse. As of now, McKittrick has 2,800 followers on Instagram and only 12 posts, a handful of which feature pleasant memories with the 42-year-old.

There has been no official announcement regarding Thompson’s marriage to McKittrick from either side. However, the two enjoy each other’s company without flaunting much about their relationship on social media.

As for the MMA scene, Thompson has made 21 appearances in the UFC after signing with the MMA organization in 2012. Following an impressive seven-fight win streak, 'Wonderboy' received the opportunity to challenge then-welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 205, which ended in a majority draw. In their immediate rematch at UFC 209, Thompson suffered a majority decision loss.

Since then, the American hasn't been able to get back in title contention due to inconsistent performances inside the cage. He is currently 1-4 in his last five octagon appearances, the most recent being a third-round knockout defeat against Joaquin Buckley at UFC 307 last year. However, Thompson has defeated some notable names like Kevin Holland, Jorge Masvidal, Robert Whittaker, and many others.

The MMA veteran will look to get back in the win column and break into the top 10 of the 170-pound rankings when he faces Gabriel Bonfim in the co-main event of UFC Nashville this weekend.

