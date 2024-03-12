Who is Tai Tuivasa married to? Exploring 'Bam Bam's' relationship status, dating history, kids, and more about personal life

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa is a fan favorite for his exploits within the octagon and his colorful personality. Tuivasa also enjoys a stable and private personal life with his partner and son.

Tuivasa is in a relationship with Brierley Pedro and the two have been together for over six years. It is not confirmed whether the two have tied the knot yet as Brierley does not have any public social media presence to provide further details.

Interestingly, Tuivasa's partner Brierley is the sister of fellow UFC fighter Tyson Pedro. Pedro competes in the UFC's light heavyweight division and has been a part of the promotion since 2016, a year before Tuivasa's octagon debut.

Tuivasa and his brother-in-law host a podcast named 'The Halfcast Podcast' along with former professional rugby player Andrew Fifita. The two are good friends outside of their mutual connection to Brierley Pedro.

Tuivasa and his partner have one son together, Carter Tuivasa.

Carter turned seven years old last year in November as evidenced by his sixth birthday wish from dad on Instagram.

Check out Tai Tuivasa's post below:

Tuivasa and his partner are both from New South Wales in Australia. Tuivasa currently trains at the renowned American Kickboxing Academy.

When and who will Tai Tuivasa fight next?

In his next fight, Tai Tuivasa will headline a Fight Night event for the second time against Marcin Tybura. UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura will take place on March 16, 2024, at the traditional Fight Night venue, the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tuivasa and Tybura are ranked No.9 and No.10 respectively in the heavyweight rankings. Therefore, their clash will be key in determining who stays in the top 10 and who will potentially drop down.

Despite his higher ranking, Tuivasa is on a worse run of form than Tybura with an ongoing streak of three straight losses. 'Bam Bam' is winless since 2022 but all the three fighters he has lost to in his last three outings have been top six fighters.

Tybura lost his last fight against the interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall in July last year. Before the loss, he won two fights via decision and will aim to get back into the win column against an equally hungry opponent.