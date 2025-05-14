Who is Tainara Lisboa? All you need to know about the UFC women's bantamweight fighter

Tainara Lisboa is set to make her octagon return in a bantamweight contest against Luana Santos on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 106.

The fight night event will take place this weekend at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Who is Tainara Lisboa?

Tainara Lisboa is a Brazilian MMA fighter, holding a professional record of seven wins and two losses. Lisboa currently competes in the women's bantamweight division and is 2-0 in the promotion.

Lisboa is a former two-time muay Thai world champion and made her switch to MMA in 2016. Notably, she has faced reigning flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko twice in the past. Their first encounter was a muay Thai bout at Inka FC 8 in 2010, where 'Thai Panther' lost via decision. However, Lisboa's rematch with Shevchenko was a kickboxing matchup later that year, in which the former lost again by decision.

Lisboa made her MMA debut against Norma Dumont at JF: Jungle Fight 90 in 2016 and suffered an opening round submission loss. She bounced back by winning two straight fights before losing to Lorrany Santos in 2020. The 34-year-old hasn't tasted defeat since and is on a five fight win streak.

She signed with UFC in 2022 and made her debut against Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC Charlotte, securing a third-round submission victory. In her recent octgaon outing at UFC Vegas 81 in 2023, Lisboa defeated Ravena Oliveira via unanimous decision. The surging contender will face Luana Santos at UFC Vegas 106 this weekend.

