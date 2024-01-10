"Who tf is Derek amberson" - Michael 'Venom' Page's "more dangerous version of Wonderboy" warning falls flat with Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland is not impressed by Michael 'Venom' Page and has scoffed at the Englishman's suggestion that he is a "more dangerous" version of Stephen Thompson. 'Trailblazer' lost to 'Wonderboy' in December 2022.

Furthermore, Page's decision to compare his upcoming foe at UFC 299 to Derek Anderson also drew a reaction.

Page took part in a recent interview with the MMA Junkie, and clips of the most notable moments were shared on Instagram. It was during this interview that Page described himself as being a superior version of 'Wonderboy,' claiming that Holland won't agree to a striking-only affair like he did against the 40-year-old:

"I know for a fact Kevin Holland is not going to want to do that agreement again after the whooping that he took against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson. I see myself as the faster, you know, harder-hitting, more dangerous version of 'Wonderboy' Thompson."

Page, however, did more than compare himself favorably to Thompson due to their high-level striking and Thompson's past win over Holland. He also compared Holland to a former foe, Anderson, who was never finished via strikes prior to facing 'MVP', who TKO'd him in round one.

This drew a mocking response from Holland, who took to the comment section of the post to openly question who Anderson even is, even misspelling the fighter's name:

"Who tf is Derek amberson"

Kevin Holland's reaction to Michael Page's claims

Holland and Page are scheduled to face each other on March 9 at UFC 299. The bout will mark Page's UFC debut after he spent the majority of his career as a Bellator fighter.

Meanwhile, Holland will be looking to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss against Jack Della Maddalena.

Kevin Holland's last UFC win

While he recently lost to Jack Della Maddalena via unanimous decision, Kevin Holland was previously on a two-fight win streak.

His most recent win came against Michael Chiesa, who was still determined to work his way up the welterweight rankings and eventually secure a potential title shot.

However, despite being the more well-regarded grappler of the two, Chiesa was out of his depth against Holland. He lasted two minutes and 39 seconds, before succumbing to Holland's striking and a subsequent brabo choke that forced the tap.