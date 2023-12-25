"When I get in the cage, trust me" - Michael ‘Venom’ Page promises "big storm" inside the octagon on UFC debut against Kevin Holland

The UFC's latest signing, Michael ‘Venom’ Page is set to make his highly-anticipated debut next year at UFC 299 on March 9, 2024.

Page's signing was announced by UFC president Dana White at the UFC 296 post-fight press conference. White added that Page would be taking on UFC welterweight veteran Kevin Holland at the pay-per-view next year.

Page recounted getting the deal done with White and the announcement, and said:

"It was crazy getting everything done. It was like, ‘We want to get it done so we can announce it,’ and so I kind of knew it was going to be announced in the post-press conference of UFC."

'MVP' also promised that his debut will make more noise than the hype surrounding him now.

“But he did it so casual – it was very interesting to me, more than anything. I’m not sure who said it, but it was like, ‘You’re just going to drop it like that?’ I kind of like the fact that he did it in such a blase way, and then it just made loads of noise afterward. So yeah, a long 48 hours. People were like, ‘I don’t know how you’re still up,’ but when it comes to work, I’m ready. The storm is not now. It feels like there’s a big storm around my name. But the storm is when I get in the cage, trust me.”

Check out Michael ‘Venom’ Page's comments below (7:55):

Former Bellator champion Michael Chandler discusses Michael ‘Venom’ Page's style and UFC debut

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler, much like Michael 'Venom' Page, came to the UFC after seeing success in Bellator.

In a recent interview on Steve-O's Wild Ride!, Chandler spoke on Page's fighting style and also discussed his debut matchup against Kevin Holland. He said:

"Michael ‘Venom’ Page, I’ve got mixed feelings about him. I don’t like his style. I think it’s annoying. He just kind of moves around like that drunken warrior karate style. But he’s got some ridiculous knockouts. When I say ridiculous knockouts, the dude’s got some ridiculous spinning kicks and back elbows. He’s broken people’s faces... He’s a highlight-reel kind of guy. I think Kevin Holland is a horrible matchup for him. I think Kevin Holland probably beats him. But I like ‘MVP’ as a person. I think he’s a cool dude."

Check out Chandler's full comments on Michael ‘Venom’ Page below (33:46):