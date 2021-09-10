Who is Tito Ortiz's girlfriend?

Tito Ortiz's girlfriend, now his fiancee, Amber Nichole Miller, is a model, entrepreneur, philanthropist and child advocate. Tito Ortiz and Amber Nichole began dating eight years ago and recently celebrated their eighth anniversary.

Furthermore, the couple went a step ahead and got engaged. Tito Ortiz took to Instagram on his eighth dating anniversary with Amber Nichole Miller to share the news. In the caption, he wrote:

"SHE SAID YES!" 💍 Happy Anniversary 8 years of Happiness! The longest relationship I’ve ever been in and it seems like we just started dating. Everything that you have done for our family is a blessing. The sacrifices, unselfishness, dedication, hard work, love that you have given to me and our boys makes me love you even more. Happy anniversary beautiful! We will love you forever! ❤️ @AmberNicholeMiller2"

The photo in the post is from when Ortiz was still fighting in the UFC and Nichole was an octagon girl. The two became acquainted under the banner of UFC and started dating years later.

Sharing her thoughts on being engaged to Tito Ortiz, Amber Nichole also took to Instagram. She wrote:

"ｆｉａｎｃｅ💍 Happiness does not even begin to explain how I feel knowing that Tito made the ultimate commitment and asked me to be his wife. I love you so much I can’t wait to be your wife you and the boys are my world and my life."

When will Tito Ortiz fight Anderson Silva?

Ortiz will fight former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on September 11, 2021, in the co-main event of Triller Fight Club's 'Legends 2: Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort.' In addition to the two fights featuring former MMA champions, the event's undercard will see former British multidivisional boxing champion David Haye take on English businessman Joe Fournier.

The event will be kicked off by a featherweight bout between Andy Vences and Jono Carroll.

