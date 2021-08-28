Who is Tom Patti - Mike Tyson's friend or his coach and manager after Cus D'Amato's death?

Tom Patti, Mike Tyson's fellow mentee under legendary boxing coach Cus D'Amato, is currently serving as Supervisor of San Joaquin County, California.

Tom Patti's father, Anthony Patti, flew him to New York in 1982. Anthony Patti had also trained under Cus D'Amato.

While Tom Patti did train alongside Mike Tyson under the able guidance of Cus D'Amato, he revealed in an interview with tysontalk.com that he drifted away from the competition after the sad demise of the legendary coach. He said:

"Once Cus [D'Amato] passed away, I didn't trust anyone else to guide my career. I had won several amateur titles, but I was far from red hot, say, out of the Olympics."

As per recordnet.com, under the tutelage of Cus D'Amato, Tom Patti won five Golden Gloves titles and five State titles as an amateur. However, Tom Patti was unable to follow through with a career as a boxer after the combination of Cus D'Amato's demise and several injuries to his nose.

Speaking about his trouble with nose operations, Tom Patti said:

"... I also had numerous nose operations that never resolved the occurrence of complications. I had an operation, then a car crash that destroyed the operation. At this point, I carefully decided to move on with my life seeking new challenges. As Cus would say, 'Not all of my fighters will become champions, but if they apply the same principles in life as they did in this sport, they can become successful in any goal.'"

Tom Patti describes his relationship with Mike Tyson

Tom Patti has on many occasions been referred to as Mike Tyson's manager and coach. However, Patti clarified that he has not played the role of Mike Tyson's manager in any manner whatsoever.

Tom Patti said in a 2006 interview with tysontalk that he would best describe his role in Mike Tyson's life as a friend. He was one of the friends Mike Tyson would take advice from regarding business ventures, but nothing more than that.

