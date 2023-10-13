Who is Tommy Fury's mother? Everything you need to know about Chantal

Tommy Fury is often pictured with his dad John, who regularly accompanies him to his press conferences and corners him for his fights.

Alongside his father, Fury also has the support of his fiancee Molly Mae-Hague, who he met on the UK reality show Love Island. The couple had their first child together this year, introducing their daughter Bambi to the world.

One family member that 'TNT' is close with, although she is rarely pictured, is his mother, Chantal Fury. She has been married to John since 1989, with the pair having two sons, Tommy and Roman Fury, who are both boxers.

Tommy Fury and his mother Chantal on Love Island UK [Image courtesy of @ITV on Instagram]

Chantal Fury made her TV debut when she flew out to Majorca, Spain to visit her son on Love Island in 2019. She spent much of her time there beaming with happiness and telling Tommy Fury how proud she was.

The boxer will be looking to make her proud once again, when he faces KSI at the AO Arena in Manchester this Saturday.

The pair are set to feature as part of a double header, which will also see Logan Paul take on Dillon Danis on the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card on October 14.

Eddie Hearn believes KSI vs. Tommy Fury will do impressive PPV numbers

Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn believes KSI vs. Tommy Fury can cross the 1-million pay-per-view buy mark.

KSI and Fury are set to clash in Misfits Boxing and DAZN's biggest influencer card to date, which also includes Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis in the co-main event. The four high-profile stars are some of the biggest in their industry, meaning October 14's 'The Prime Card' is expected to be a major financial success.

Eddie Hearn recently spoke on Matchroom Boxing's YouTube channel to weigh in on the event. According to Hearn, the crossover appeal and its promotion means they could be set for their most successful event yet. He said:

“Kalle [Sauerland] and Mams [Taylor] are doing a brilliant job and it’s [Misfits] doing great numbers. That show, KSI and Tommy Fury, will do massive numbers. I think it can do a million buys, I really do. I watch it and I think it’s great, if I was in my twenties I’d be all over it, but I feel like I’ve got a job to do for boxing.”

Catch Hearn's comments here (30:00):