Who is Trap Gambino and is he a legitimate MMA fighter?

Trap Gambino - actor, rapper, and aspiring MMA fighter - already has a strong presence in the fight and entertainment industry. Trap Gambino was recently invited on The Dr. Phil Show to share his experiences with internet fame.

Trap Gambino plans to compete in the super-heavyweight division which has always been a popular weight class in Japan and overseas. Japanese laws do not require a weight class system, so it has always been home to extraordinary weight matchups.

The fighter was scheduled to make his highly anticipated amateur MMA debut at RIZE Fighting Championship against Marquis Faith in April 2020. However, the fight could not come to fruition due to COVID-19 restrictions. Confident about the fight materializing, Trap Gambino told MMA Island in an interview -

I control every little aspect of this fight, when the fight is going to happen pretty much. If I really wanted the fight to happen by now, I could have made it happen. I got some pull somehow, I’m the main event in this sh*t. He’s (Faith) walking by my line.

Speaking to Marquis Faith, Gambino further said -

Domination. I feel like, he doesn’t know what the f*ck is coming. He’s not gonna have enough energy for me. He doesn’t work with the same guys I work with.

Trap Gambino claims to be the 'Don' of the super-heavyweights

Trap Gambino is absolutely dismissive of his competition as he believes that he trains on a different level as compared to his counterparts. Gambino has some legitimate trainers to speak of, including Dewey Cooper who is also coach to Francis Ngannou.

Talking about his rising demand in the super-heavyweight division, Trap Gambino said -

They think I got the CM Punk vibe to me, where my skills might not be up to the hype and if they beat me… I’m a name, they get a lot of f*cking hype. Even though I’ve never had a fight behind me, I’ve lot of people behind me that are important, that are watching this sh*t. I’m ready to go. I’m ready to answer all of these f*cking questions. After this fight, a lot of less super heavyweights will want to fight me

Gambino currently trains at Silver Wolf/Asylum Fight Team in Las Vegas which is regarded as the fight capital of the world and is home to the UFC.