Who did U.S. senator Mitt Romney fight in a boxing match? Here's what happened in the contest

In 2015, Mitt Romney decided to face a legend in a charity boxing match.

For better or for worse, charity and exhibition fights have long been a part of boxing. While names such as Floyd Mayweather have received hate over the years for their fights that are more akin to sparring sessions, they're far from new.

Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield participated in the oddest exhibition fight ever, eight years ago. That May, 'The Real Deal' faced off with former Presidential candidate Romney in an event that was supposed to raise money for CharityVision.

All in all, Mitt Romney's boxing match was a massive success. He and Holyfield raised over $1 million dollars for the charity, which is a non-profit that helps the blind. As far as the fight itself goes, it was a show between the two men.

The politician weighed in over 50 pounds lighter than the former heavyweight champion. However, the first round was competitive, with the two trading shots almost entirely to the body. In round two, Romney scored a flash knockdown of Holyfield.

He returned to his feet, and quickly began to hunt down the Senator. However, Romney's corner threw in the towel, handing him the second-round stoppage loss. But obviously, the fight itself was little more than a fun little exhibition between the two.

See highlights from the fight below:

Mitt Romney praises Evander Holyfield following loss

Despite the loss, Mitt Romney had joked after his 2015 loss to Evander Holyfield.

The Senator out of Utah fought in his home state, where he remains an extremely popular figure. In 2012, he famously ran for President for the second time, winning the Republican primary. He had the backing of his state, as well as millions of Americans.

However, while he was able to defeat the large field in the primary, he lost to Barack Obama in the general election. Famously, making a concession speech is one of the hardest things for a Presidential nominee to do. Still, Romney did so, congratulating Obama that night in 2012.

With that in mind, Mitt Romney had no issues praising Evander Holyfield after their boxing match. In his post-fight interview after losing to 'The Real Deal' in 2015, the politician joked to the crowd, borrowing a line from the great to Muhammad Ali.

Romney stated:

"You know what? [Holyfield did] float like a bee and sting like a butterfly.’”