Evander Holyfield still open to rekindle historic rivalry with Mike Tyson but has strict conditions for trilogy

Evander Holyfield is down to fight Mike Tyson again, as long as it's a profitable exhibition.

'Iron Mike' famously made a shocking return to the boxing ring in late 2020, fighting to a draw against Roy Jones Jr. However, that bout wasn't a professional one. Instead, it was an exhibition fight, which was treated much more like a sparring session.

Following that exhibition, the former champion admitted that he would be interested in doing another. He was quickly linked to Evander Holyfield and for good reason. 'The Real Deal' also came out of retirement in 2021, losing to Vitor Belfort in a high-profile exhibition.

The rivalry between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson is one of the most well-known in boxing history. The two fought twice in the late 90s, with the former winning both contests. Their 1997 rematch which ended in disqualification is still one of the wildest scenes to ever happen in sports.

🗓 24 years ago today, Mike Tyson bites Evander Holyfield’s ear in the rematch. https://t.co/Hvgey8SZEn

While both men are in their 50s, a possible light-hearted exhibition trilogy bout is still on the table. In an interview with SunSport, Holyfield stated:

"Well, if we do fine. My whole thing is it's not all about me, it's about both of us. We do it, make some money that we probably wouldn't be able to make, so the big thing is finding something that we both can do that we understand that it's not a fight. It's showing some kind skills, showing skills but it's not a real fight. We're not trying to kill each other."

Are Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson friends today?

While Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson could box again, it won't be the same.

The reason is that the two heavyweight legends have grown a lot as people. Seeing as how it's been nearly 30 years since their time in the ring, they've seemingly buried the hatchet.

Over the last decade, the two legends have appeared in commercials together, and 'The Real Deal' even went on Tyson's podcast. However, last year, the two went beyond friendship and became business partners.

Mike Tyson is a noted cannabis fan and producer. 'Iron Mike' owns his own company, and last year, he decided to collaborate with Evander Holyfield on a new product. 'Holy Ears' were edibles in the shape of, you guessed it, an ear.

The two legends even did a few funny, and light-hearted commercials to promote the product. It's safe to say that the two are on very good terms today.

