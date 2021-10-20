Who are UFC fighter Irwin Rivera's sisters?

Irwin Rivera has two sisters, Lezlye and Kelly Rivera. He appeared to share a very special bond with them before his arrest.

Irwin Rivera's younger sister, Kelly Rivera, is a jiu-jitsu practitioner. She holds a blue belt in the sport. 'The Beast' took to Instagram to congratulate Kelly on her first ever competition in 2019.

As well as jiu-jitsu, Kelly is also a soccer enthusiast.

Irwin Rivera's older sister, Lezlye Rivera, doesn't seem to share the same love for martial arts as her brother and younger sister. Lezlye runs an event decorator company called 'Eventos Suzzy Love' in Hudson Valley, New York.

Irwin Rivera released following charges of attempted murder

Irwin Rivera was released from police custody on Tuesday afternoon after a Florida court granted him conditional release.

Florida police had arrested Irwin Rivera for attempted murder after he stabbed his two sisters while they were sleeping.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi UFC fighter Irwin Rivera has been given a conditional release from custody after facing attempted murder charges. On Monday, a judge approved Rivera’s plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Full story from @CCLegaspi and me: espn.com/mma/story/_/id… UFC fighter Irwin Rivera has been given a conditional release from custody after facing attempted murder charges. On Monday, a judge approved Rivera’s plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Full story from @CCLegaspi and me: espn.com/mma/story/_/id…

Rivera, 32, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of attempted murder.

According to an ESPN report, Dr. Sheila Rapa, a prosecution witness, stated that Rivera was "high functioning" after treatment and that if he continues to take his medicine, he can retain his stability.

The doctor also mentioned that Rivera is completely stabilized and can continue with his MMA career.

"Mr. Rivera was suffering from an acute episode of psychosis, particularly Bipolar I Disorder and Mr. Rivera was unaware of his symptoms, which were not being controlled by prescribed psychotropic medication. He lacked the ability of insight to tell reality from fantasy or right from wrong"

The document said that Rivera will live with his parents and brother, who will take care of his health. It also stated that Rivera must be accompanied by an immediate family member or close friend while traveling outside the region, which includes MMA colleagues Gilbert Burns and Sean Soriano.

Rivera's family, Burns, Soriano and Chris Sabella, are required to "immediately report any non-compliance" to the court or the state's attorney.

UFC Fight Night: Chikadze v Rivera

Also Read

Irwin Rivera made his UFC debut against featherweight contender Giga Chikadze at UFC on ESPN 8 last May. 'The Beast' lost the fight via unanimous decision.

The Mexican was scheduled to fight Ray Rodriguez in March this year at UFC Vegas 21. However, the promotion canceled the fight after Rivera's troubling arrest.

After Khabib, Conor and Jon Jones, it's Islam, O'Malley and Izzy. Follow them here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard