Who is arrested UFC fighter Irwin Rivera: Record, height, weight and age

UFC fighter Irwin Rivera was arrested and charged with attempted murder by the Florida police on Thursday. Rivera stabbed two of his sisters who were sleeping at his house, according to a police report obtained by My MMA News.

The report stated that Rivera's younger sister, 22, endured wounds on her back, head, and arm, while his elder sister, 33, had multiple wounds on her back, face, arms, and hands.

The police also revealed that Rivera admitted to trying to kill his sisters, which was an order coming from a "higher power", as claimed by Rivera.

Shortly after the incident, the UFC provided a statement to MMA Fighting, suggesting that he will not be offered a fight under the promotion for the time being.

“UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues. The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will not be offered a bout at this time," read UFC's statement.

Irwin Rivera fight record

Irwin Rivera currently boasts an overall record of 10-6, however, in the UFC, the Mexico City native is 1-2.

Rivera started competing professionally in MMA at the age of 25. Following a string of impressive performances, he landed himself at Combate Americas, his first major promotion.

In 2018, Rivera signed with Titan Fighting Championships where he would go on to win and defend his Titan FC bantamweight title.

Rivera made his UFC debut in May last year, against Giga Chiakdze, a surging prospect in the UFC featherweight division. He lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Rivera bounced back with a win against Ali Al-Qaisi, before finding himself on the wrong side of the split decision opposite Andre Ewell in his third fight in the promotion.

Irwin Rivera height

Irwin Rivera is five feet and six inches tall (1.68 m). He enjoys a reach of 67 inches (170 cm).

Irwin Rivera weight

Irwin Rivera primarily competes in the bantamweight division at 135lbs, but he has frequently moved one weight class up to weigh in at 145lbs as well.

He was a bantamweight champion at Titan FC, but has fought all three of his bouts in the UFC as a featherweight.

Irwin Rivera age

Irwin Rivera is currently 31 years old. He was born on February 14, 1989, in Mexico City.