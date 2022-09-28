Who is UFC women's flyweight Maryna Moroz married to?

UFC flyweight Maryna Moroz is married to Serhii Zakoliaiev. While much is not known about Zakoliaiev, Moroz often shares photos of him on her social media accounts.

Serhii Zakoliaiev does not seem to be active on social media either. However, it is safe to say that he plays an important and active role in the life of Maryna Moroz and supports his wife in her difficult endeavour of being an MMA fighter.

Since her debut in the octagon, Moroz has managed to cement her place in the UFC. Out of her nine fights in the octagon, Moroz has won six.

The Ukrainian holds wins over names such as Joanne Calderwood, Danielle Taylor, and Mariya Agapova. Currently on a three-fight win streak, Moroz might evolve into a threat even for the reigning UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Apart from her career in mixed martial arts, Moroz also serves as the coach of the Ukarainian women's boxing team. Having started training in boxing at a young age, Moroz has got formidable hands.

Maryna Moroz feels great competing at flyweight

When Maryna Moroz made her debut in the UFC, she competed in the talent-stacked strawweight division. In her six fights at strawweight, Moroz lost three and won three.

After her loss to Angela Hill in 2018, Moroz decided to move up to flyweight. The reason behind this move was the scary weight cuts she went through to make 115-pounds.

During an interview with MMA Fighting, she was asked how she felt about competing at flyweight. Moroz replied saying it was great and mentioned that cutting to strawweight made her feel skinny. She said:

"I feel great. Before I cut a lot pounds in 115, and feel weakness. For me hard. And sometimes when I cut weight, 115, I scared because I so skinny. I don't have muscle. Now when I cut 125, I feel good. I eat healthy, I eat carb, and have more energy."

Check out what Moroz said:

Maryna Moroz's move to flyweight has paid dividends. Enjoying a three-fight win streak in the division, the Ukarainian is set to face Jennifer Maia at UFC Fight Night 215 on November 19.

