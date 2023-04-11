Who is undefeated UFC fighter Piera Rodriguez? Learn all about the Venezuelan set to fight Gillian Robertson at UFC Kansas City

Piera Rodriguez is an undefeated fighter competing in the women's strawweight division. Born on November 11, 1992, in Venezuela, the 30-year-old currently has a perfect record of 9-0, winning five of those bouts via finishes.

Before coming to the UFC, she competed under various promotional banners such as the Ansgar Fighting League, UCC Fantastic Fight Night, and Vida Fighting Championship.

The 30-year-old made her way into the UFC on the 2021 edition of Dana White's Contender Series. Rodriguez then went on to make her UFC debut at UFC 273 against Kay Hansen and won the bout via unanimous decision.

Piera Rodriguez was seen in action again later in 2022 at UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo against Sam Hughes, winning the fight via unanimous decision again.

Nine fights deep into her MMA career, Rodriguez is currently set to take on what seems to be her toughest challenge so far in Gillian Robertson. The highly anticipated women's strawweight bout will go down this weekend on April 15 at UFC Kansas City.

Piera Rodriguez next fight: Can the Venezuelan break into UFC rankings following a win over Gillian Robertson?

As mentioned earlier, Rodriguez is set to take on Gillian Robertson this weekend. Despite being three years younger than the Venezuelan, Robertson has more MMA experience and has fought in 18 bouts, attaining a professional record of 11-7.

Gillian Robertson started her MMA career back in 2016 with Square Ring Promotions. While she suffered a loss in her debut, she went on to attain a record of 3-1 since then and made her way into the 2017 season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Gillian Robertson made her UFC debut in 2018 against Molly McCann and won via submission in the second round of the fight. She was last seen in action against Mariya Agapova in September last year, securing yet another submission victory.

It is worth noting that out of her 11 wins, Gillian Robertson has won nine of them via finishes and eight of those have come via submission. That said, it's safe to say that Piera Rodriguez will need to bring her best in order to get past Robertson later this weekend.

Moreover, a potential win over Gillian Robertson could certainly see Piera Robertson break into the UFC's strawweight rankings.

