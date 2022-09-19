Who is the wife of UFC middleweight Gregory Rodrigues?

Brazilian UFC middleweight Gregory Rodrigues is married to Jessica Rodrigues. The couple have known each other for years and have shared many significant moments together in their lives.

Jessica Rodrigues was born on May 8, 1991, and is a petroleum engineer with a blue belt in jiu-jitsu. Rodrigues popped the question to his then-girlfriend back in March 2016.

Soon after, Jessica graduated from the Federal University of Amazonas with her fiance by her side.

The two married a year after being engaged in a private ceremony in 2017.

The couple train in jiu-jitsu together at the Black House Jiu-Jitsu School in Redondo Beach, Los Angeles. Jessica recently became a blue belt in jiu-jitsu and thanked her gym, and most of all, her partner and coach, Gregory Rodrigues.

She also called her husband the best coach she could have asked for over the course of her martial arts journey. The pair proudly announced in May that they are expecting their first child together, a girl named Serena.

Gregory Rodrigues braved a brutal cut to win against Chidi Njokuani

Gregory Rodrigues' valiant performance in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song won him plenty of plaudits. Rodrigues won via TKO against Chidi Njokuani in the second round for his fourth win in the UFC.

'Robocop' suffered one of the most horrific cuts seen inside the octagon, a deep gash between his eyebrows.

Njokuani and Rodrigues put on a Fight of the Night performance and enthralled fans. Rodrigues' fourth win in five UFC fights potentially sets him up for a ranked opponent next.

He expressed his gratitude towards the UFC and his trust in the matchmakers to find him a deserving opponent for his next fight.

However, before he returns to the octagon, Rodrigues is looking forward to welcome his daughter to the world. His wife is currently eight months pregnant and was watching on as her husband battled through some intense punishment.

The middleweight fighter tweeted out his excitement to return to his family:

"I appreciate you all for the love. Now I just want to go home see my beautiful wife and prepare for the birth of our first baby!! SERENA ❤️❤️❤️"

I appreciate you all for the love.Now I just want to go home see my beautiful wife and prepare for the birth of our first baby!! SERENA ❤️❤️❤️

