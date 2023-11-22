Who will replace Dan Hooker against Bobby Green at UFC on ESPN 52? Lightweight contenders throw their names in the mix for short-notice fight

Dan Hooker has been forced to pull out of his UFC on ESPN 52 co-main event bout with Bobby Green due to injury.

Following the announcement, 'King' sent out an open invitation to the lightweight division in search of an opponent, stating:

"I want to see who's gangster like me. I've fought on ten days notice. I went on two weeks notice. I made weight, passed the f**k out, my lungs collapsed and everything on two weeks notice. I done did it all. Let me see who's gangster like me. I guarantee you don't nobody step up. Let's find out."

Bobby Green's open invitation to the lightweight division

Several lightweight contenders have already thrown their name in the mix for the fight. Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is the most notable of the group. The No.10-ranked lightweight tweeted:

"I can make 165/170 let’s do it."

"Hey @BobbyKGreen Austin is backyard. Let’s Scrap 👊🏼💥"

Jared Gordon, who fought Green to a no-contest at UFC Fight Night 222, called for a rematch, tweeting:

"Run it back"

"Barbra Green @BobbyKGreen lets run it back brother, I think it makes sense for us to finish business 😘"

Terrance McKinney also called for the opportunity to face the No.11-ranked lightweight, tweeting:

"I’m in @ufc what’s up would be a honor to throw down with king but every torch must be past down 👑"

"I’m gangsta like that too Matt Frevola 10 day notice Drew Dober 8 day notice Brandon Morotte 6 day notice"

Tweets from fighters who have requested to step in for Dan Hooker:

What did Dan Hooker say about withdrawing from his bout with Bobby Green?

Dan Hooker discussed his withdrawal from UFC on ESPN 52 during a recent appearance on Submission Radio. The No.9-ranked lightweight stated:

"I'm alright, boys, been better. I was sparring yesterday, blocked a bit of a kick, got in for an X-Ray, she's casted... Yeah, it's broken. It just broke in the same place and it kind of is what it is. It is what it is. I took a risk. I obviously came back a little quicker than - yeah, like it's all on me, brother. I rushed to come back. I wanted to fight and I knew the risk of coming back that quickly. We rolled the dice and we've come up snake eyes."

Dan Hooker's comments on withdrawing from UFC on ESPN 52:

Hooker previously broke his right arm when he faced Jalin Turner at UFC 290. He was attempting to return to the octagon in just five months. However, it is unclear how long his latest injury will keep him sidelined.