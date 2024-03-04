Who will be the third UFC fighter to earn Bruce Buffer’s "The One, The Only" octagon introduction? Fans weigh in

Fans recently reacted to a surprising observation circulated on social media regarding Bruce Buffer's octagon introductions, with many speculating on whether it could continue in the near future.

Full Violence took to their X account and posted a photo along with a fun fact for the MMA community. According to the post, the veteran voice of the octagon has only included a special addition to the octagon introductions of only two fighters during his UFC tenure. They wrote:

"Bruce Buffer has only ever introduced two fighters as “The One, The Only.”. Conor McGregor and Jon Jones."

Tweet regarding Buffer's special octagon introductions [Image courtesy: @Full_Violence - X]

It appears as though the special introduction is reserved for a certain caliber of fighter. McGregor is the biggest star in the sport, while Jones is regarded by many as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

Fans took to the comment section to weigh in on Buffer introducing fighters as 'The One, The Only' and why McGregor and Jones made sense for that kind of introduction. They shared their thoughts on who the next fighter could be to receive the special introduction, which included some interesting candidates. Fans wrote:

"Both deserving, One change the UFC world (sells, marketing, style, charisma and he is actually a double champ) and Jones is the GOAT of UFC"

"Poatan Will be the third. After the third belt"

"It’ll be Suga soon"

Fan reaction tweets regarding Buffer's special octagon introductions [Image courtesy: @Full_Violence - X]

Based on predictions, Alex Pereira could be undeniable of that introduction should he continue achieving success and move up to heavyweight for a third title. Sean O'Malley could earn that if he continues to surge in popularity.

Demetrious Johnson, on the other hand, could be realistic should he be announced as a UFC Hall of Fame inductee in the future, which is likely as he is regarded as the greatest flyweight of all time. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see whether fans will be correct in their prediction of who will receive Buffer's special introduction next.