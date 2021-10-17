Who won the Bellator fight last night (16th October 2021)?

The stage is set for the Bellator light heavyweight world Grand Prix finale. Bellator 268 went down Saturday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Having aired on the same day as the underwhelming UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont, it's safe to say that Bellator 268 was the best MMA event of the weekend.

In the main event, Bellator 205-pound champ Vadim Nemkov defended his crown against tournament alternate Julius Anglickas to advance to the final round. Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson was scheduled to fight Nemkov in the semis. However, a curveball was thrown at the champ when 'Rumble' announced he was withdrawing from the fight due to an undisclosed illness.

Just the same, Nemkov dominated his replacement opponent. The Russian star rallied back from an early scare to put Anglickas away via a kimura in the fourth round. It marked his second successful title defense after defeating Phil Davis in the tournament's first leg.

Meanwhile, Corey Anderson stunned Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader to secure the other spot in the light heavyweight world Grand Prix finals. 'Overtime' only needed 51 seconds to finish his former training partner.

Anderson caught Bader with a right hand and then followed up by raining down punches on his opponent. Bader did his best to survive, but Anderson's overwhelming onslaught forced the referee Jason Herzog to stop the bout.

In the lightweight division, former UFC champion 'Smooth' Benson Henderson made his comeback after almost a year of inactivity. Unfortunately, Henderson's return was spoiled by Brent Primus, who took the win via unanimous decision.

The event's curtain-jerker saw Henry Corrales take on Vladyslav Parubchenko in a featherweight clash. After three rounds, Corrales was able to convince all three judges that he deserved a unanimous decision victory.

Bellator 268 full card results

Main card:

Vadim Nemkov (c) def. Julius Anglickas via submission (Round 4)

Corey Anderson def. Ryan Bader via TKO (Round 1)

Brent Primus def. Benson Henderson via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Henry Corrales def. Vladyslav Parubchenko via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary card:

Karl Albrektsson def. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mukhamed Berkhamov def. Jaleel Willis via submission (Round 1)

Nick Browne def. Bobby Lee via submission (Round 1)

Javier Torres def. Gregory Milliard via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Sumiko Inaba def. Randi Field via submission (Round 2)

Lance Gibson Jr. def. Raymond Pina via TKO (Round 2)

Jaylon Bates def. Raphael Montini via submission (Round 1)

Sullivan Cauley def. Deon Clash via TKO (Round 1)

Maria Henderson def. Collette Santiago via submission (Round 1)

