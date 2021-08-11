Who won Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter?

Errol Spence Jr. defeated Shawn Porter via split decision at Staples Center, Los Angeles, California on September 28, 2019.

In a welterweight title unification bout, Errol Spence Jr. defended his IBF championship belt. Shawn Porter was unsuccessful in retaining his WBC belt, with Errol Spence Jr. eventually coming out on top.

'The Truth' pulled off a marginal split decision victory, with judges Rey Danseco and Steve Weisfeld each scoring it 116-111 for Spence Jr. and Larry Hazzard Jr tallied 115–112 in favor of 'Showtime.'

The bad news last night was we waited until after midnight for the result. The good is that no pumpkins showed up, just a great fight. Back to the bad: 116-111? I had it a draw. #SpencePorter #SpenceVsPorter pic.twitter.com/Xn6MLBC6yb — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 29, 2019

The boxing bout was deemed to be a 'Fight of the Year' candidate by one of the analysts at CBS. The contest was close with both trading shots. While the fight was close, Errol Spence Jr. landed a short left hook on Porter in the eleventh round, causing Porter's glove to touch the canvas. This was scored as a knockdown in favor of Spence Jr. and changed the course of the fight.

Errol Spence Jr. sustained a life threatening car crash in 2019

Errol Spence Jr. was involved in a dangerous and potentially fatal car crash in the early hours of October 10, 2019.

While over-speeding in a Ferrari, Spence Jr. lost control of the car.

The car flipped multiple times, with the undefeated American boxer thrown out of the vehicle, sustaining serious injuries. He was admitted to an intensive care unit and was released from the hospital six days later. He was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and a misdemeanor by the Dallas Police Department.

What a comeback story.



Almost one year ago Errol Spence Jr. was hospitalized after a serious car crash where he was thrown from his vehicle.



One year later, he beats Danny Garcia by unanimous decision. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/L6n4P7lHQF — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 6, 2020

Errol Spence Jr. has pulled out of his fight with Manny Pacquiao which was supposed to take place on August 21. The reason cited is a 'retinal tear,' which will see Errol Spence Jr. undergo surgery.

I pray for a full and complete recovery for @ErrolSpenceJr. — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) August 10, 2021

After Spence Jr.'s withdrawal from the fight, Pacquiao will now face a new challenge in Yordenis Ugas. Ugas beat Abel Ramos for the vacant WBA regular welterweight title in September and will now look to conquer the biggest name on his resume so far.

Pacquiao recently spoke about Spence Jr.'s withdrawal and his new opponent.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh