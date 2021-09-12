Who won the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight last night (11th September 2021)?

Triller Fight Club's 'Legends 2' card is in the books after a bizarre night in combat sports. It saw the in-ring return of boxing legend Evander Holyfield against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort. The event took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

With former United States President Donald Trump providing an alternative commentary feed, Holyfield returned to the ring to fight the much younger Belfort, albeit undersized. The opening moments of the bout revealed that 'The Real Deal' is far removed from being capable of competing, even against a post-prime opponent.

Vitor Belfort’s pressure proved to be too much for Evander Holyfield.



(via @OmarESPN) pic.twitter.com/wlR89gCjJC — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 12, 2021

The first worrying sign of Evander Holyfield's drop-off came when he slipped after badly missing a huge left hook. Once the legendary pugilist got back on his feet, Vitor Belfort sent him crashing back onto the canvas with a left uppercut.

Evander Holyfield was able to beat the ten-count but had no answer for the ensuing onslaught from Vitor Belfort. After taking several unanswered blows, the referee called for a stoppage with 12 seconds remaining in the first round and awarded the TKO win to Belfort.

Anderson Silva took on fellow UFC legend Tito Ortiz in the event's co-featured bout. Although both men spent a combined 26 years competing inside the octagon, Saturday's matchup marked the first time they've met as opponents.

ICYMI🔥🔥



Tito Ortiz's #boxing debut didn't exactly go the way he wanted it to.



Anderson Silva stopped him with a first-round KO!#TRILLERFIGHTCLUB LIVE RIGHT NOW ON #FITE!



[ #HolyfieldBelfort | https://t.co/jpCvXLI1j3 ] pic.twitter.com/z2wJpyvVvg — FITE (@FiteTV) September 12, 2021

Here’s the ringside view of Anderson Silva’s KO pic.twitter.com/enkSYYJK9d — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 12, 2021

Appearing in his second pro boxing fight this year, Silva thoroughly overmatched 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy,' snagging the victory via a vicious knockout. Ortiz came out firing on all cylinders, but the ever-elusive Silva dodged most of what he threw. Backed against the corner of the ring, Silva found an opening and landed a right hook that rocked Ortiz and flatlined him with a follow-up left.

Jono Carroll and Andy Vences squared off on the undercard. After 10 rounds of competitive action, Ireland's Carroll secured a majority decision victory to advance his record to 21-2-1.

Former world champion David Haye and nightclub boss Joe Fournier kicked off the action in the evening's opening bout. 'The Haymaker' was successful in his in-ring comeback after earning a dominant unanimous decision win over eight rounds.

Triller Fight Club: Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort full card results

Vitor Belfort def. Evander Holyfield via TKO (Round 1)

Anderson Silva def. Tito Ortiz via KO (Round 1)

Jono Carroll defeats Andy Vences via majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 97-93)

Also Read

David Haye defeats Joe Fournier via unanimous decision (79-72, 80-71, 79-72)

Edited by Utathya Ghosh