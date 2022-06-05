×
Who won the fight between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik?

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (via @jairzinho.rozenstruik on Instagram)
Sayan Nag
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 05, 2022 04:42 AM IST

Alexander Volkov scored an impressive first-round TKO win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in their heavyweight headliner. 'Bigi Boy' initially hurt the Russian with a heavy left hand and unloaded a barrage of punches, looking for a finish.

'Drago' survived by staying out of the range of Rozenstruik's bombs using his massive height advantage. Volkov then landed a right hand down the pipe that hurt 'Bigi Boy' and a follow-up flurry that would send his opponent's mouthpiece flying.

Alexander Volkov wins by T.K.O #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/anWJk4QgbP

Referee Herb Dean stepped in at 02:12 of the opening frame, leading to protests from Rozenstruik about an early stoppage. Irrespective of differing opinions on the stoppage, the Surinamese did not appear to have fully recovered even after Dean stepped in.

The win over Rozenstruik saw 'Drago' bounce back from a first-round submission loss he suffered against Tom Aspinall in March. Volkov has gone back-and-forth in his last few outings, defeating notable opponents like Marcin Tybura and Alistair Overeem while falling to elite competition such as Ciryl Gane, Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis.

UFC Fight Night: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik - Main card results

Alexander Volkov def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via TKO (02:12 of Round 1)

Movsar Evloev def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Lucas Almeida def. Michael Trizano via TKO (0:55 of Round 3)

Karine Silva def. Poliana Botelho via submission (d’arce choke) (4:55 of Round 1)

Ode Osbourne def. Zarrukh Adashev via KO (1:01 of Round 1)

Alonzo Menifield def. Askar Mozharov via TKO (4:40 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik - Prelims results

Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Felice Herrig via submission (rear-naked choke) (4:01 of Round 2)

Joe Solecki def. Alex da Silva via unanimous decision (28-28, 28-27, 29-27)

Damon Jackson def. Daniel Argueta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Benoit Saint Denis def. Niklas Stolze via submission (rear-naked choke) (1:32 of Round 2)

Tony Gravely def. Johnny Munoz via KO (1:08 of Round 1)

Jeff Molina def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Andreas Michailidis via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Erin Blanchfield def. JJ Aldrich via submission (standing guillotine) (2:38 of Round 2)

Edited by David Andrew

