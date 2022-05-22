×
Who won the fight between Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira (21st May 2022)?

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira (via @PowerGrid on Twitter)
Sayan Nag
Sayan Nag
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified May 22, 2022 09:45 AM IST
Ketlen Vieira earned a closely contested split decision victory over Holly Holm in the main-event at UFC Vegas 55. Ranked number five on the women's bantamweight ladder, Vieira definitely made a case for a title run with her victory over the former champ.

Watch the highlights below:

La fuerza física de Holm ha neutralizado el juego de Vieira #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/OYob1D2Yio

Holm and Vieira went toe-to-toe from the initial bell, although 'The Preacher's Daughter' might have roped in the opening frame with her clinch work. 'Fenomeno' swayed the momentum in her favor in round two, catching Holm in a potential fight-ending standing choke.

Watch the highlights below:

WOW! Holm defiende un intento de sumisión, Vieira agresiva! #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/kWRsWyou6s
Golpes y derribos ahora! #UFCVegass55 https://t.co/9un32a1f08

Vieira refused to melt under Holm's pressure and continued to land shots as they separated from the clinch. While 'The Preacher's Daughter' upped her output in the championship rounds, it wasn't enough to get her hands raised.

Although she believed she was deserving of the win, the former champ handled her defeat gracefully.

Watch the highlights below:

Salen las patadas de Holm aquí #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/sahVTX76Se
La fuerza física y estrategia de ambas choca #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/5GdXvcKc5m
Oficial, @ketlenvieiraufc derrota a Holly Holm por decisión dividida en la estelar #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/MR0Z8RbRHi

Holm was looking to build a win-streak, coming off back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana. While the 40-year-old was eyeing another title run, she'll need to reassess her options after her loss to Vieira.

Meanwhile, this was the second victory in a row for 'Fenomeno' who dominated Meisha Tate in her last outing en route to a unanimous decision win.

UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira main card results

Ketlen Vieira def. Holly Holm via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Michel Pereira def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

Chidi Njokuani def. Duško Todorović via KO (4:48 of round 1)

Tabatha Ricci def. Polyana Viana via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jun Yong Park def. Eryk Anders via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira prelims results

Joseph Holmes def. Alen Amedovski via submission (rear-naked choke) (1:04 of Round)

Jailton Almeida def. Parker Porter via submission (rear-naked choke) (4:35 of Round 1)

Uroš Medić def. Omar Morales via TKO (3:05 of Round 2)

Jonathan Martinez def. Vince Morales via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Chase Hooper def. Felipe Colares via TKO (3:00 of Round 3)

Sam Hughes def. Elise Reed via TKO (3:52 of Round 3)

