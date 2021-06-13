Who won the fight between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori at UFC 263?

Israel Adesanya is the undisputed king of the UFC middleweight division, and he has once again proved why by putting up an absolute masterclass at UFC 263. Marvin Vettori was gunning to become the first Italian UFC champion, but it seems like he will have to wait until Adesanya has left the playing field.

The first time Adesanaya and Vettori fought each other, it was a close fight in which the former clinched via split decision. This time around, Israel Adesanya left no doubt as to who is the king of the 185 lbs division, picking up a lopsided unanimous decision victory. The fight was scored 50-45 by all judges.

Israel Adesanya outclassed Marvin Vettori in all areas at UFC 263

Israel Adesanya brought the fight to Vettori from the get-go, landing vicious keg kicks that would later take a huge toll on the Italian's movement. 'The Last Stylebender' maintained distance and kept tagging Vettori from the outside, using calf kicks and one-two combinations.

As the fight progressed, Adesanya started mixing up the calf kicks with question mark kicks and head kicks, making it difficult for Vettori to predict where the next strike is coming from. The challenger put up a valiant effort, taking Adesanya down multiple times and almost locking in a rear-naked choke.

However, Israel Adesanya was impressive on the ground as well, managing to avoid getting hit and bringing the fight back to the feet almost immediately after being taken down. Adesanya schooled Vettori for five rounds, never looking tired for once.

Adesanya dedicates his fight tonight to his late teammate Fau Vake, who died after being assaulted in May



Vettori, on the other hand, began breathing heavy from the second round itself. He was clearly struggling to keep up with the frantic pace of the fight. Following the win, Israel Adesanya challenged Robert Whittaker to fight him in the former's hometown of Auckland, New Zealand.

