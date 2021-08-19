Who won Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman?

Manny Pacquiao defied Father Time when he defeated Keith Thurman on July 29, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in New York City.

'Pac Man' outdueled the previously unbeaten champion over the course of a 12-round thriller to capture the WBA title via split decision.

Pacquiao, boxing's only eight-division world champion, handed the much younger rising star Thurman his first career loss.

Not one to shy away from a slugfest, Pacquiao put his explosiveness on display as he was able to secure a first-round knockdown that ultimately helped to secure him the victory.

In the lead-up to the bout, Thurman stayed true to his brash nature when he talked an incredible amount of trash in an attempt to rattle the Filipino. Thurman made comments that many considered to be offensive when he vowed to "crucify" Pacquiao and end his career, once and for all.

However, his jibes didn't seem to affect Manny Pacquiao, who remained level-headed throughout the buildup. In response, the Filipino senator merely said he'd teach the youngster a lesson – and he followed through with the threat come fight night.

But once the fight was over, the ever-positive icon revealed that he did not take Thurman's comments personally. The veteran pugilist added that he understands the value of talking smack to generate interest in matchups.

“I'm not that kind of boxer who talks a lot; we were just promoting the fight," Pacquiao said. "I think he did his best, and I did my best. I think we made the fans happy tonight because it was a good fight."

Who is Manny Pacquiao's new opponent?

Manny Pacquiao was scheduled to fight boxing phenom Errol Spence Jr. on Saturday, August 21, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Unfortunately, Spence was forced to withdraw from the championship bout after it was discovered that the retina in his left eye had detached.

Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugas stepped in as a short-notice replacement for Spence. The 35-year-old is the current WBA (Super) welterweight titleholder and bears a professional boxing record of 26 wins (12 by KO) and four losses.

After scoring the biggest fight of his career, Ugas took to Instagram to express his excitement for the development. He wrote:

"Thanks to the WBA for elevating me to Super Champion and doing the best for the sport. Manny Pacquiao is a legend and he will always be a champion, but you cannot, according to your story, hijack a championship."

