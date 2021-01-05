Who won McGregor vs Diaz 2?

Back on August 20, 2016, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz had their highly-anticipated rematch in the main event of UFC 202. In the first fight, Diaz won by submission, but in their second meeting, the Irishman exacted his revenge and won by decision.

To this day, it is the only time McGregor has ever rematched someone, but on January 23 that will change. At UFC 257, McGregor will face Poirier again after he knocked out "The Diamond" in the first round.

What was different for Conor McGregor in the rematch?

In the first fight, McGregor fought Diaz on short notice at welterweight, after his last fight, which was at featherweight. Early on, he had success, but the extra weight caused him to gas out, and after Diaz rocked him, McGregor shot for a takedown before getting choked out.

Four years ago today, @TheNotoriousMMA got redemption for his loss to Nate Diaz, winning the rematch at UFC 202 and delivering this iconic line 🤬👑 pic.twitter.com/vWFMmAR69y — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 20, 2020

In the rematch, they fought at welterweight again, and McGregor changed his gameplan. He had time to prepare and did not gas out as quickly. He also put more damage on Diaz and dropped him in the fight. The big difference for McGregor was a full camp and preparing to fight at welterweight.

What can be different for Dustin Poirier?

The first big difference that Poirier can exploit for revenge, just like Conor McGregor, is that this fight is at lightweight.

When they first fought the fight was at featherweight, which became the last time Poirier fought at 145lbs. With the move up in weight, his chin will be better as he has proven his durability in wars against Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker.

UFC is BACK on Fight Island, Abu Dhabi in 12 days!!!!! I'm PUMPED#InAbuDhabi @visitabudhabi pic.twitter.com/A0SssIDfHD — danawhite (@danawhite) January 4, 2021

Advertisement

Another reason why Dustin Poirier could exact his revenge is due to his activity. He has been more active than Conor McGregor since 2015, fighting 13 times while the Irishman fought eight times.

How has Poirier done in rematches?

As mentioned, Conor McGregor has only one rematch on his record, and that is against Diaz. Poirier, meanwhile, has had two rematches and is 2-0 in the second fight.

Two years ago today, Dustin Poirier finished Eddie Alvarez #UFC

pic.twitter.com/gFZ0VdnQVE — Jon Realejo (@BloodyCanvasJon) July 28, 2020

His first rematch came against Eddie Alvarez. They first met in 2017, but the fight was ruled a no-contest due to an illegal knee. In the rematch, Poirier got the better of Alvarez and TKO'd him. Then, in 2019, Poirier fought Max Holloway again where The Diamond won a back-and-forth battle to claim the interim lightweight title.

With both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier undefeated in rematches, something will have to give at UFC 257.