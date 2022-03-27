Who won the UFC fight last night (26th March 2022)?

Curtis Blaydes scored an emphatic technical knockout victory over Chris Daukaus in the main event of UFC Columbus on Saturday night.

'Razor' connected with a massive right hand that dropped Daukaus and rendered him incapable of defending himself. A few follow-up shots later, referee Herb Dean was forced to call a stoppage.

Blaydes has now won two in a row following his impressive unanimous decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik last September. His only professional losses have come in the UFC against reigning champion Francis Ngannou and perennial heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis.

In the co-main event, Alexa Grasso made easy work of Joanne Wood in their women's flyweight bout. Grasso took her opponent down and quickly secured a rear naked choke for the win.

UFC @ufc #UFCColumbus Swinging to the final bell Swinging to the final bell 👊🔔 #UFCColumbus https://t.co/OvosZhbuDx

Hometown hero and UFC veteran Matt Brown put on an entertaining show for the Ohio crowd against Bryan Barberena. After three hard-fought rounds, Barberena earned a split decision victory to improve his record to 17-8.

Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France collided in an all-important flyweight clash on the main card. Kara-France did a tremendous job defending against his opponent's takedowns and got the better of the striking exchanges throughout the three-round battle. All three judges scored the bout in favor of the Kiwi after 15 minutes of competitive action.

UFC @ufc



live on @ESPN @NeilMagny ties legend GSP for most wins in UFC welterweight history with 19 #UFCColumbus live on @ESPN 👏 @NeilMagny ties legend GSP for most wins in UFC welterweight history with 19#UFCColumbus live on @ESPN https://t.co/wtOa2ffdU0

Neil Magny edged out Max Griffin to snag a split decision victory. After the fight, 'The Haitian Sensation' used the opportunity to call out his social media rival, Khamzat Chimaev. He now has two consecutive wins under his belt.

The main card kickstarted with a surprising performance from Marc Diakiese. The Congolese-born lightweight dominated Viacheslav Borshchev to earn his first UFC win since 2019.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus - Full results

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes def. Chris Daukaus via TKO (0:17 of Round 2)

Alexa Grasso def. Joanne Wood via submission (3:57 of Round 1)

Bryan Barberena def. Matt Brown via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Kai Kara-France def. Askar Askarov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Neil Magny def. Max Griffin via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Marc Diakiese def. Viacheslav Borshchev via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

Sara McMann def. Karol Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Chris Gutierrez def. Batgerel Danaa via TKO (2:34 of Round 2)

Aliaskhab Khizriev def. Denis Tiuliulin via submission (1:58 of Round 2)

Manon Fiorot def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Matheus Nicolau def. David Dvorak via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Luis Saldana def. Bruno Souza via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Edited by Avinash Tewari