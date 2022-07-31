Who won the UFC fight last night (30th July 2022)?

Amanda Nunes reclaimed the UFC bantamweight title after dominating Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277.

It was a rematch of their UFC 269 encounter last year, which many consider to be the single biggest upset in promotional history. This time, there were no surprises from Peña. 'The Lioness' made tremendous adjustments which led to a wire-to-wire domination, despite 'The Venezuelan Vixen's' best efforts to hang on.

After five rounds, the judges scored the bout 50-45, 50-44, 50-43 in favor of Nunes, who recaptured the bantamweight belt.

The co-main event saw Brandon Moreno's coronation as the interim flyweight champion. The Mexican superstar hurt Kai Kara-France with a body kick and followed up with a few strikes to secure the TKO win in the third round.

The win set up a historic fourth fight between Moreno and undisputed 125-pound champ Deiveson Figueiredo. Interestingly, the pair of rivals proceeded to face off inside the octagon, something that hasn't happened in the UFC for a long time.

Derrick Lewis continued to slide further down the rankings after losing to Sergei Pavlovich via first-round TKO. 'The Black Beast' is on a two-fight skid, while the Russian snagged his fourth consecutive victory.

Flyweight contender Alexandre Pantoja made short work of Alex Perez in their potential title eliminator bout. 'The Cannibal' earned his third straight win by choking out his opponent in the first round.

Finally, a light heavyweight bout between Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith and Magomed Ankalaev kicked off the event's main card. Ankalaev proved to be a legitimate threat in the division, defeating Smith via technical knockout (TKO) in round two.

UFC 277 full card results

Main Card

Amanda Nunes def. Julianna Pena (C) via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43)

Brandon Moreno (IC) def. Kai Kara-France via third-round TKO (kick, punches)

Sergei Pavlovich def. Derrick Lewis via first-round TKO (punches)

Alexandre Pantoja def. Alex Perez via first-round submission (rear naked choke)

Magomed Ankalaev def. Anthony Smith via second-round TKO (punches)

Preliminary Card

Alex Morono def. Matthew Semelsberger via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Drew Dober def. Rafael Alves via third-round knockout (punch)

Hamdy Abdelwahab def. Don'Tale Mayes via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Drakkar Klose def. Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Michael Morales def. Adam Fugitt via third-round TKO (punches)

Joselyne Edwards def. Ji Yeon Kim via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Nicolae Negumereanu def. Ihor Potieria second-round TKO (knees)

Orion Cosce def. Blood Diamond via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

