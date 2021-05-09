Who won the UFC fight last night (8 May 2021)?

UFC Vegas 26 was headlined by a women's flyweight bout between Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez. Rodriguez put on a dominant performance over five rounds and survived a late scare to reel in a unanimous decision in her favor.

Marina Rodriguez made the most of her short notice booking and picked Waterson apart with striking combinations through the first three rounds. Marina Rodriguez notched her second straight victory while moving to 4-1-2 in her UFC career. While the fight was technically contested at flyweight, it will have a significant bearing on the 115 lbs division.

The UFC Vegas 26 co-main event saw another disappointing performance from Donald Cerrone that raised legitimate questions about 'Cowboy's' retirement. Stepping in on short notice, Alex Morono blasted Cerrone with a right hand late in round one and never let up, which forced the referee to step in at 4:40 of the opening round. 'Cowboy' has now gone 0-5 in his last six UFC fights with one no contest.

Another bout on the UFC Vegas 26 main card was a welterweight contest between Neil Magny and Geoff Neal. Facing a ferocious knockout artist in Geoff Neal, Magny avoided power punches and peppered away with volume striking to outwork and outpace his opponent over three rounds. Neil Magny picked up a unanimous decision victory with scorecards reading 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27.

In a rather slow heavyweight bout, Marcos Rogerio de Lima took Maurice Greene down in all three rounds and largely spent the fight in top control. Lima was awarded the decision win.

Gregor Gillespie also faced Carlos Diego Ferreira in a highly paced contest that lasted two rounds. After an opening-round filled with scrambles, Gillespie flattened Ferreira, subjecting him to vicious ground and pound from back mount. Gregor Gillespie was awarded a TKO victory.

The inaugural bout of the main card saw Phil Hawes pick up a unanimous decision victory against Kyle Daukaus. Hawes survived a scare in round two as he was caught with a backfist and a flurry of punches from Daukaus.

Read all the results from the fight card below.

UFC Vegas 26 Prelims Results:

Michael Trizano def. Ludovit Klein via UD (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Jun Yong Park def. Tafon Nchukwi via MD (30-25, 29-26, 28-28)

Carlston Harris def. Christian Aguilera via SUB (Anaconda choke) at 2:52 of Round 1

UFC Vegas 26 Main Card Results:

Phil Hawes def. Kyle Daukaus via UD (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

Gregor Gillespie def. Diego Ferreira via TKO (strikes) at 4:51 of Round 2

Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Maurice Greene via UD (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Neil Magny def. Geoff Neal via UD (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Alex Morono def. Donald Cerrone via TKO (strikes) at 4:40 of Round 1

Marina Rodriguez def. Michelle Waterson via UD (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)