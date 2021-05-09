"Don't run like chicken" - Khamzat Chimaev calls out Neil Magny after UFC Vegas 26 win

Khamzat Chimaev tuned in to watch the welterweight clash between Neil Magny and Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 26. The surging UFC prospect fired shots at Neil Magny via Twitter after the latter's dominant decision victory tonight. Chimaev has made a call out for a bout against 'The Haitian Sensation' next.

Khamzat Chimaev, who rose to prominence after his 3-0 UFC stint in 2020, has been out of action due to the lingering effects of a COVID-19 infection. While waiting on the sidelines, 'Borz' has been taking many digs at veteran welterweight Neil Magny through several social media exchanges.

Referring to their heated Twitter exchange from February 2021, the Swedish MMA fighter has promised to "slap" Magny in the cage next.

"@NeilMagny you’re fighting me next. Don’t run like chicken We will see who slaps who in the cage @danawhite," wrote Khamzat Chimaev.

Neil Magny vs. Khamzat Chimaev could be on the cards for August:

In an interview with RJ Clifford on SiriusXM, Ali Abdelaziz refuted claims that Stockton native Nick Diaz would be the next opponent for Khamzat Chimaev. As per Abdelaziz, none of the top welterweights, including the likes of Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, are willing to sign up for a bout with Khamzat Chimaev.

However, the Dominance MMA CEO believes Neil Magny would be the right opponent for Chimaev as the two combatants have been trading barbs on social media. Abdelaziz affirmed that Neil Magny would be next in line for the Russian-born fighter if the ninth-ranked welterweight came victorious against Geoff Neal.

Abdelaziz also mentioned that Chimaev's highly-anticipated return could be held in August after 'Borz' makes a full recovery from Covid-19.

"I know we had some back-and-forth talks with Neil Magny. Neil Magny fights in two weeks. Listen, if Neil Magny wins, maybe they can fight in August. Because nobody else, like Wonderboy, doesn't want to fight [Khamzat Chimaev]. It's not easy to fight a guy like him," added Ali Abdelaziz.

🔊"Dana White is the boss who makes the fights and if this is what you want, we'll take it, but I don't think this fight should happen."@AliAbdelaziz00 is not a fan of a Nick Diaz fight next f/Khamzat Chimaev & reveals one option he does like for the rising star👊@RJcliffordMMA pic.twitter.com/F9TiAnQR9Z — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) April 27, 2021