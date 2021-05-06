"Don’t lose on purpose" - Khamzat Chimaev takes a shot at Neil Magny ahead of his UFC Vegas 26 fight

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has issued a serious warning to Neil Magny ahead of the latter's latest bout. Currently number fifteen in the rankings, Chimaev has been eyeing a move up the list since his last bout in September last year. He made his debut against John Phillips that month and has garnered two knockouts and one submission victory in total.

As someone who utilizes his freestyle wrestling techniques to dominate the competition, Khamzat Chimaev's grappling is often compared with that of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Placed eighth in the UFC's welterweight rankings, Neil Magny is coming off of a close unanimous decision loss against fellow contender Michael Chiesa. Scheduled to face Geoff Neal on May 8th at UFC on ESPN 24, Magny is looking to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible. He is on a three-fight win streak, having secured consecutive victories over Li Jingliang, Anthony Rocco Martin and the tough Robbie Lawler.

Ahead of his upcoming bout at UFC Vegas 26, Neil Magny was hit with a bit of a challenge from Khamzat Chimaev. Hinting towards a potential fight against him in August, Chimaev said:

@NeilMagny Don’t lose on purpose Saturday so you don’t have to fight me August. @danawhite

Was Khamzat Chimaev slated to fight Nick Diaz?

Although no official announcement has been made about the fight yet, the duo seem almost destined to fight. Whilst talk of a return bout for Nick Diaz against Chimaev had initially made the rounds, manager Ali Abdelaziz was quick to quash the rumors.

“If this fight happens, everybody should go to jail. Everybody should go to jail. I should go to jail. The UFC, everybody. This is criminal,” Abdelaziz said to ESPN. "How are you gonna make Khamzat Chimaev, one of the most upcoming fighters, to fight a guy like Nick Diaz. It’s not even right.I’m not taking anything away from Nick. Nick had his time, he built his legacy. But I don’t wanna see this [fight]. If it happens, I’m not trying to go to jail. Khamzat’s not trying to go to jail. Because it will not be good.”

"I grow up in the war, brother. This is bullsh*t for me (calling) somebody gangster. I've seen many things in my life. For me, nobody's gangster."



– @KChimaev on @NickDiaz209@MMAJunkieJohn's interview: https://t.co/dkjO2Jd9Tq pic.twitter.com/59Q9Jshh3G — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) April 27, 2021

Do you anticipate Neil Magny winning this Saturday at UFC Vegas 26? If so, could a potential fight against Khamzat Chimaev be on the cards?

