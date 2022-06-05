Who won the UFC fight last night (June 4, 2022)?

Alexander Volkov scored an impressive first-round TKO win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main-event at UFC Vegas 56. While 'Bigi Boy' initially hurt Volkov, the Russian managed to survive the onslaught that followed.

'Drago' caught Rozenstruik with a big right hand and landed a barrage of punches that crumbled the Surinamese. The referee stepped in at 02:12 of the opening frame, leading to protests from 'Bigi Boy'.

The co-main event of the night featured a featherweight clash between Dan Ige and Movsar Evloev. Evloev extended his perfect record to 16-0, overwhelming '50K' over the course of three rounds to earn an emphatic decision win.

Lucas Almeida and Michael Trizano delivered an absolute banger which was slightly interrupted by an unintentional clash of heads that cut Trizano open. Almeida became the first fighter to finish 'The Lone Wolf' after dropping him with a left hook in round three.

Story continues below ad

Karine Silva scored an impressive first-round submission win over Poliana Botelho in her UFC debut. The DWCS graduate sunk in a D'Arce choke after dropping her opponent with an overhand right, forcing a tap in the final seconds of the opening frame.

Story continues below ad

Ode' Osbourne faced Zarrukh Adashev in a flyweight matchup on the main card. 'The Jamaican Sensation' added another highlight to his reels, putting the Uzbek to sleep with a flush right check hook in the opening frame.

Askar Mozharov made his UFC debut against Alonzo Menifield in the first fight of the main card at UFC Vegas 56. 'Atomic' scored two takedowns over the Ukrainian and pounded away to earn a first-round TKO win.

Story continues below ad

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik full card results

Main card

Alexander Volkov def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via TKO (02:12 of Round 1)

Movsar Evloev def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Lucas Almeida def. Michael Trizano via TKO (0:55 of Round 3)

Karine Silva def. Poliana Botelho via submission (D'arce choke) (4:55 of Round 1)

Ode Osbourne def. Zarrukh Adashev via KO (1:01 of Round 1)

Alonzo Menifield def. Askar Mozharov via TKO (4:40 of Round 1)

Preliminary card

Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Felice Herrig via submission (rear-naked choke) (4:01 of Round 2)

Joe Solecki def. Alex da Silva via unanimous decision (28-28, 28-27, 29-27)

Damon Jackson def. Daniel Argueta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Benoit Saint Denis def. Niklas Stolze via submission (rear-naked choke) (1:32 of Round 2)

Tony Gravely def. Johnny Munoz via KO (1:08 of Round 1)

Jeff Molina def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Andreas Michailidis via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Erin Blanchfield def. JJ Aldrich via submission (standing guillotine) (2:38 of Round 2)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far