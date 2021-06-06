Who won the UFC fight last night (Saturday, 5th June 2021)?

UFC Vegas 28 featured some exciting bouts and power-packed performances from fighters. The heavyweight contest between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai served as the main event at UFC Vegas 28.

Both strikers came out slow, with Rozenstruik taking the centerof the octagon and resorting to feints for the larger part of the round. However, 'Bigi Boy' burst into a combination in the final seconds of round one and floored Sakai with a left hook-right cross.

The contest was officially stopped at 04:59 of the opening round.

The co-main event at UFC Vegas 28 featured another heavyweight showdown between ranked contenders Walt Harris and Marcin Tybura, leading to yet another first-round knockout. Both fighters started trading early, with Harris finding most of the success after landing a spinning back fist.

Already hurt within a minute into the opening round, Tybura desperately went for a takedown and successfully landed it. Harris popped back up against the fence and eventually fought his way out of the clinch, two minutes in.

Marcin Tybura then caught a kick for a takedown into side control and eventually got both hooks in. He ramped up the ground and pound, forcing the referee to intervene at 04:06 in round one.

The main card for UFC Vegas 28 also featured two middleweight bouts between Roman Dolidze vs. Laureano Staropoli and Gregory Rodrigues vs. Dusko Todorovic.

With dominant clinch control, Roman Dolidze picked up a unanimous decision victory over Staropoli. Meanwhile, Gregory Rodrigues outstruck Dusko Todorovic to pick up a unanimous decision victory.

In a welterweight matchup at UFC Vegas 28, Santiago Ponzinibbio and Miguel Baeza put on an instant classic that went back and forth. Ponzinibbio eventually reeled in a decision victory in a bout that won 'Fight of the Night' and already has 'Fight of the Year' indications.

The women's flyweight contest between Montana De La Rosa and Ariane Lipski started things off on the main card at UFC Vegas 28. After opening up Lipski in the first round, Montana De La Rosa finished the fight with hammer-fists late in round two.

UFC Vegas 28 Main Card results:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Augusto Sakai via TKO (4:59 of Round 1)

Marcin Tybura def. Walt Harris via TKO (4:06 of Round 1)

Roman Dolidze def. Laureano Staropoli via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Miguel Baeza via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Gregory Rodrigues def. Dusko Todorovic via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Montana De La Rosa def. Ariane Lipski via TKO (4:27 of Round 2)

UFC Vegas 28 Prelims results:

Ilir Latifi def. Tanner Boser via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-29)

Muslim Salikhov def. Francisco Trinaldo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Kamuela Kirk def. Makwan Amirkhani via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Alan Patrick vs. Mason Jones ruled no-contest [accidental eye poke] (2:14 of Round 2)

Manon Fiorot def. Tabatha Ricci via TKO (3:00 of Round 2)

Sean Woodson def. Youssef Zalal via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Claudio Puelles def. Jordan Leavitt via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

