Who wrote 'The Fall of Jake Paul' and what are its lyrics?

YouTubers-turned-professional-boxers Logan Paul and Jake Paul's old sibling rivalry is not a hidden secret for the netizens. The Paul brothers have taken public jabs at each other on multiple occasions and have gone to the lengths of uploading diss tracks on their YouTube channels in a one-upping game.

The diss track 'The Fall of Jake Paul' written by Logan Paul along with Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, Jack Avery, Jonah Marais, and Zach Herron made rounds on the internet in back 2017 and has rather interesting lyrics.

"Hey Jake, I made one phone call. I got the same house as you, the same cars, too. It's really not that hard. Oh, hey, by the way, welcome to the top, little brother. Feels good, huh?. But let's not forget how you got here. Ya, yeet! Little brother Jakey try to roast me? (What?) Little brother standing on his own two feet? (not for long). I'm a dog, you're a puppy, call you Kong (arf!). Let's talk about your garbage that you call a song (trash)."

The song has received over 80 million views on YouTube and was a response to a diss track made by Jake Paul titled 'Logang sucks'.

The title of the diss track refers to Logan Paul fans who identify themselves as the 'Logang' (Logan Paul Gang) on the internet. Diss tracks have been considered by many as a lucrative way of gaining popularity on the internet and work as a fodder for feuds between influencers.

Logan Paul and Jake Paul may settle their score in the boxing ring

Advertisement

The YouTuber siblings are no stranger to controversies and Jake Paul has raised a lot of eyebrows due to his unacceptable tactics to get himself high profile fights since making a transition into professional boxing.

Following his knockout win over professional Basketball player Nate Robinson, Jake Paul admitted to having considered fighting his elder brother Logan Paul in a boxing match during an interview with TMZ Sport.

"I sort of change my mind on (fighting Logan Paul) every day. One day I'm like I'll do it, the next I don't think we should. But we'll see what ends up happening. I would do it just to prove people wrong you know becaue everyone's like, 'Oh Jake's the little brother, Logan (Paul) would win,' when I am really like a ten times better boxer so I'd just do it to prove people wrong."

Jake Paul is expected to fight retired MMA fighter Ben Askren in an eight-round exhibition fight on April 17, 2021.