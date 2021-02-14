Who is the youngest champion in UFC history and does Maycee Barber have a chance to break that record?

Maycee Barber is one of the youngest fighters in UFC. However, it was Jon Jones who captured a UFC title at the age of 23 years. 'Bones' defeated Mauricio Rua via TKO in the third round to claim the light heavyweight championship in 2011.

Jones, who only had one loss due to disqualification at the time he challenged Rua, was the brightest prospect in the UFC when he dethroned 'Shogun'. Before Jones, Jose Aldo held the record of being the youngest UFC champion, which he attained in 2010 after defeating Manvel Gamburyan at WEC 51.

#OnThisDay in 2011, a 23-year-old Jon Jones became the youngest UFC champion in history with a brutal knockout victory over Maurício Rua 🏆



Since then, no one has been able to come close to breaking Jones' record, however, many fans believe that Maycee Barber may go on to do so. Barber is 22-year-old, currently competing in the women's flyweight division.

To be specific, 'Bones' was 23 years, eight months old when he became the champion, which leaves Barber approximately a time of ten months to break Jon Jones' astonishing record.

Assuming that Barber goes on a tear in the division while overpowering her opponents dominantly to earn a title shot within ten months - a possibility which remains unlikely - she could go on to become the youngest champion in the UFC.

Maycee Barber suffers second consecutive loss at UFC 258

Maycee Barber challenged Alexa Grasso at UFC 258. She was coming off a surprising loss to Roxanne Modafferi whom she encountered in January last year.

'The Future' lost the fight via unanimous decision, which may see her slump down in the UFC women's flyweight rankings. Maycee Barber is currently ranked No.10 in the division, while her opponent, Alexa Grasso sits comfortably at No.15. After the rankings are updated, Grasso is likely to break into the top 10.