"Whoever creates this edits needs a raise! A+" - Fans love Nassourdine Imavov’s UFC Paris promo for Caio Borralho fight

MMA fans across the globe have taken notice of Nassourdine Imavov uploading a promo of his upcoming clash against Caio Borralho at UFC Paris. While many loved the clip, some took aim at the Frenchman, siding with Borralho.Imavov is set to headline UFC Paris in a middleweight bout against Borralho. The Fight Night card will take place on Saturday at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. Ahead of his octagon return, 'The Sniper' took to X and targeted Borralho with a fight promo featuring legendary French soccer player Claude Makelele. He captioned the post, writing:''Discipline, Sacrifices, Faith! Let it be as destined''Check out the post below:Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''Whoever creates this edits needs a raise! A+''Another stated:''The Fighting Nerds are going down''Other fans wrote:''All this bullsh*t just to lose in front of your own people, you will be regretful to ever lost your time training to this fight''''The person in charge of Nass's communications has made him take a big turn, and it's very good news. We hope that the UFC will consider him at his true value now.''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @imavov1 on X]Imavov's post also caught the attention of MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, who praised him on X:''Damn. This is pretty great from Imavov. That’s how you promote a fight.''Imavov (16-4) is currently on a four-fight win streak, the most recent being an impressive second-round knockout victory against Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this year.Meanwhile, Borralho (17-1) has yet to suffer defeat in the UFC. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over former title challenger Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 96 in August last year.Former UFC champion backs Caio Borralho to defeat Nassourdine ImavovFormer 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya recently posted a video on his YouTube channel and offered his thoughts on the Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho matchup at UFC Paris this weekend.Adesanya believes Borralho would prevail over Imavov, saying:''Standup-wise, I’ll give the edge to Caio. I like the way he strikes, I like the way he positions himself as a southpaw because he always has his foot in the right place...For Imavov, he has great timing, like when to attack...It’s a well-matched fight. But I think it’s going to be edged out by Caio.'' [6:52 of the video]